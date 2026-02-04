Carpool Launches Browser Extension to Streamline Vehicle Logistics Inside Dealer Workflows

New Chrome and Edge extension delivers instant pricing and shipment visibility without leaving the page.

ATLANTA, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carpool Logistics today announced the launch of the Carpool Browser Extension, a new tool designed to eliminate tab-hopping, manual entry, and workflow friction in vehicle logistics. The Chrome and Edge extension enables dealers and logistics teams to view real-time transport pricing and shipment status within their existing web-based workflows.

The Carpool Browser Extension works across any browser-based inventory management system, dealer management system (DMS), CRM, or automotive eCommerce platform – providing immediate access to Carpool pricing and tracking without requiring a separate login, system switch, or manual VIN entry. This enables teams to quote, check status, and reference vehicle logistics information in the same screen where buying, selling, or managing inventory already happens.

Instead of switching between platforms or re-entering VINs, users can generate instant quotes, check live shipment status, and reference vehicle details in context – reducing errors and saving time across high-volume operations.

"Dealers don't need another system to manage," said Joe Norton, VP of Product and Co-founder of Carpool Logistics. "They need faster answers where decisions are already being made. This extension removes unnecessary steps and puts pricing and shipment status visibility exactly where the work happens."

The Carpool Browser Extension is built to operate quietly in the background, supporting day-to-day inventory management tasks without disrupting existing workflows. It gives teams faster access to information while maintaining accuracy, control, and operational efficiency.

The extension complements Carpool's broader logistics platform, which combines a purpose-built Carpool Transportation Management System (TMS), a vetted national carrier network, and proactive exception management to help shippers move vehicles faster with fewer surprises.

The Carpool Browser Extension is available now for Chrome and Edge. Existing customers can activate it immediately, and new users can sign up to get started quickly.

Learn more or sign up: https://carpoollogistics.com/extension/

About Carpool Logistics

Carpool Logistics is a technology-driven vehicle logistics platform serving dealerships, auctions, OEMs, fleets, and remarketing companies nationwide. Through a security-first, purpose-built transportation management system and a vetted carrier network, Carpool supports the planning, execution, and tracking of vehicle shipments across a wide range of use cases. The platform provides end-to-end tracking visibility, reliable execution, and predictable shipment of vehicles at scale.

