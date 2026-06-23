Carr Workplaces Enhances Member Perks with New FoundersCard Partnership

New nationwide partnership expands Carr Workplaces' member experience with exclusive lifestyle rewards, travel upgrades, hotel savings, and workspace benefits.

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carr Workplaces, a national provider of premium flexible office solutions, today announced an enhanced perks offering for its members through a new nationwide partnership with FoundersCard, the premier benefits and networking community for entrepreneurs, executives, and business leaders.

Carr Workplaces announces its partnership with FoundersCard.

The partnership adds a high-value lifestyle and business advantage to the Carr Workplaces member experience. Carr Workplaces members will receive a complimentary one-year FoundersCard membership, unlocking access to exclusive global rewards, including VIP status upgrades with leading airlines, premium lifestyle brand offers, and 30 to 50 percent savings at luxury hotels worldwide.

The new perk package reflects Carr Workplaces' continued commitment to delivering more than workspace. By expanding access to premium business, travel, and lifestyle benefits, Carr Workplaces is giving members added value that supports how they work, travel, connect, and grow.

"Partnering with FoundersCard allows us to extend that high-touch care and service beyond the four walls of our workplaces," said Wish Carr, CEO of Carr Workplaces. "This enhanced perks offering gives our members access to premium benefits and seamless support wherever their business journeys take them."

As part of the partnership, FoundersCard members will also receive exclusive access to Carr Workplaces, including a one-day free trial and a 20 percent discount on all workspace services when joining Carr Workplaces through FoundersCard.

"We are always looking for ways to elevate the workplace experience and bring meaningful rewards to our community," said Ashley Buckner, Chief Operating Officer of Carr Workplaces. "This partnership brings together two service-driven brands and creates immediate, tangible value for today's professionals."

The enhanced perks are available starting today. Existing Carr Workplaces members can activate their FoundersCard benefit by connecting with their Carr Workplaces representative.

To learn more about the enhanced Carr Workplaces member perks package and how to activate the FoundersCard benefit, visit carrworkplaces.com/founderscard

About Carr Workplaces

Carr Workplaces is a premier provider of flexible office solutions, coworking, meeting spaces, and virtual office services across major U.S. markets. Family-owned and operated, Carr Workplaces delivers a hospitality-driven experience designed to support professionals, entrepreneurs, and businesses of all sizes.

About FoundersCard

FoundersCard is a premier membership community offering entrepreneurs, executives, and business leaders access to exclusive business, travel, lifestyle, and networking benefits. Members receive preferred rates, upgrades, and rewards from leading brands across travel, hospitality, technology, retail, and business services.

https://carrworkplaces.com

SOURCE Carr Workplaces