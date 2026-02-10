Carr Workplaces Opens The Loop at 20 North Clark, a Premium Flexible Workspace in Downtown Chicago

New location expands Carr Workplaces' footprint in Illinois, strengthening its regional presence.

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carr Workplaces, a nationally recognized provider of premium flexible office solutions, announces the opening of Carr Workplaces - The Loop at 20 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60602.

Located within walking distance of City Hall, government administration buildings, courthouses, and public transportation, The Loop offers a variety of workspace options, including private offices, dedicated workstations, four meeting rooms, phone rooms, rentable lockers, and more. Members also enjoy access to in-building amenities such as a fitness center, conference center, lounge, and 24/7 building security.

"We're excited to expand our presence in the Chicago market with our newest location, Carr Workplaces – The Loop," said Ashley Buckner, Chief Operating Officer of Carr Workplaces. "This location gives us the opportunity to offer our clients access to premium amenities and services in the heart of Chicago's thriving downtown."

Jake Kling, General Manager, added, "We're also excited to partner with building ownership to offer services beyond the coworking space, including support for spec suites throughout the building."

The opening of Carr Workplaces – The Loop reflects the company's ongoing growth strategy and commitment to providing hospitality-driven office solutions in key urban markets.

To explore workspace availability or schedule a private tour at Carr Workplaces – The Loop, visit carrworkplaces.com / (direct landing page)

About Carr Workplaces

Carr Workplaces is a premier provider of flexible office solutions, coworking, meeting spaces, and virtual office services across major U.S. markets. Family-owned and operated, Carr Workplaces brings a hospitality-driven approach to every location, delivering thoughtfully designed environments and personalized service tailored to the needs of modern businesses.

