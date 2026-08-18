Cars & Bids Brings Its Innovative Hybrid Auction Format to Willow Springs Reimagined

Following a successful May debut and record results for a Ferrari Scuderia and Nissan GT-R, Cars & Bids brings the heat to Willow Springs Raceway.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars & Bids, the online auction marketplace for modern enthusiast vehicles, today announced it will bring its hybrid collector-car auction format to Willow Springs Reimagined on October 17, 2026 at Willow Springs Raceway in Rosamond, California.

The auction marks the second iteration of the format, first introduced at Sonoma Raceway, where millions tuned in online and over 20,000 people attended in person for the most innovative format in collector car auctions. The event connected a global online bidding audience with collectors and enthusiasts on-site, driving record-setting sales, an 80% sell-through rate and the strongest one-day result in company history.

Vehicles will be offered through a 14-day premium auction on carsandbids.com from October 3–17, allowing more than one million registered members to bid online. The vehicles will also be displayed at Willow Springs, with final bidding concluding live at the event.

"For our first collection, we wanted to showcase the best of Cars & Bids - icons from every era, without making the experience feel stuffy or over the top," said Matt Robinson, Head of Auctions at Cars & Bids. "At Willow Springs, we want to build on that. It's the right venue, the right audience, and an opportunity to bring an even more exciting collection to enthusiasts."

Since opening in 1953, Willow Springs Raceway has been a cornerstone of American sports-car racing and automotive culture, making it a natural setting for the event.

Cars & Bids is accepting consignments of select high-end sports and racing cars for this limited auction.

Sellers pay a fixed $1,000 fee, compared with traditional auction commissions that can approach or exceed 10%. Owners interested in auctioning a vehicle can submit it on carsandbids.com.

Auction Details:

Event: Willow Springs Reimagined

Willow Springs Reimagined Date: Saturday, October 17, 2026

Saturday, October 17, 2026 Location: Willow Springs Raceway, Rosamond, CA

Willow Springs Raceway, Rosamond, CA Auction Dates: October 3–17, 2026

About Cars & Bids:

Cars & Bids is the online auction marketplace for modern enthusiast vehicles. The platform has completed over $800 million in vehicle sales and serves more than one million registered members.

Media Contact:

Kristin Ann

[email protected]

SOURCE Cars & Bids