Cars.com Announces Inducement Awards Under NYSE Listing Rule 303A.08

CHICAGO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) ("Cars.com" or the "Company"), today announced that on June 5, 2026, the Company's Compensation Committee granted restricted stock units ("RSUs") covering 86,540 shares of the Company's common stock to Sarah Kettler as material inducement to her hiring as Chief Marketing Officer, effective June 1, 2026 (the "Inducement Award").

The Inducement Award was granted under the Cars.com Inc. 2025 Inducement Equity Plan. Of the total RSUs granted, 76,924 RSUs will vest ratably on an annual basis over three years, and 9,616 RSUs will vest ratably on an annual basis over two years, in each case subject to Ms. Kettler's continued employment with the Company through each applicable vesting date.

The Inducement Award was granted in reliance on the employment inducement exemption from the NYSE's shareholder approval requirements under the NYSE's Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08. The Company is issuing this press release to satisfy the public announcement requirement of Rule 303A.08.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) is a trusted audience-powered and data-driven technology platform that simplifies buying and selling cars. The flagship Cars.com marketplace connects millions of consumers to dealerships across the U.S., powering the car buying experience with artificial intelligence ("AI") shopping tools and comprehensive vehicle reviews and content. Our interconnected ecosystem of products enables dealers and OEMs to sell more cars by efficiently leveraging our marketplace, dealer websites, trade and appraisal tools, and proprietary in-market media solutions. Learn more at www.carscommerce.inc.

SOURCE Cars.com Inc.