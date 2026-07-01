Cars.com Releases a Guide to the Most Affordable American-Made Vehicles of 2026 to Ring in America's 250th

The current average new car tops $50,000, but Cars.com's 2026 American-Made Index reveals 10 American-made vehicles starting as low as $24,420

CHICAGO, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday, car-shopping marketplace Cars.com™ (NYSE: CARS) has released a guide to the most affordable vehicles on its 2026 American-Made Index, spotlighting 10 models that start under $35,000. More than half of the vehicles on the list come in under $30,000, a timely reminder that buying American-made does not have to mean paying a premium.

The guide draws from Cars.com's recently released 21st annual American-Made Index, which evaluated more than 350 vehicles to identify the 86 that contribute most to the U.S. economy through assembly location, parts sourcing and domestic employment. Our affordability list spans sedans, SUVs and hybrids, giving budget-conscious shoppers a range of options to support American manufacturing without breaking the bank.

"The 2026 American-Made Index makes clear that shoppers don't have to choose between supporting American manufacturing and finding a vehicle that fits their budget," said Patrick Masterson, lead researcher for Cars.com's American-Made Index. "With more than half of these vehicles starting under $30,000, there are accessible options for cost-conscious consumers who want their purchase to make an economic impact here at home."

The Most Affordable Models From Cars.com's American-Made Index Vehicle Starting Price 2026 AMI Rank 1. Toyota Corolla LE $24,420 56 2. Honda Civic LX $25,890 86 3. Toyota Corolla Cross L $26,830 54 4. Subaru Crosstrek Base $28,415 76 5. Nissan Altima SV $28,825 52 6. Honda Accord LX $29,590 8 7. Kia Sportage LX $30,285 57 8. Toyota Camry LE $30,595 11 9. Hyundai Tucson SE $31,050 31 10. Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid S $31,190 20

All prices reflect base trim levels and include destination charges. The complete 2026 American-Made Index is available at Cars.com/american-made-index.

The Most American-Made Bang for Your Buck

Toyota dominates the affordable tier, claiming four of the 10 spots. The Toyota Corolla LE leads the pack at just $24,420, the most affordable American-made vehicle on the entire index and a stark contrast to the $50,000-plus average. The most expensive model on the affordable list is also a Toyota, the Corolla Cross Hybrid S at $31,190, showing the range of prices available even within a single brand's American-made lineup.

Honda follows closely with two entries, the Civic LX at $25,890 and the Accord LX at $29,590. The Accord is a standout: It ranks eighth overall on the AMI, meaning shoppers get one of the most American-made vehicles on the market at a price that is thousands below the national average.

Don't Sleep on Sedans

SUVs may dominate showroom floors, but sedans punch well above their weight among affordable American-made vehicles. Four of the 10 models on this list are sedans, offering strong AMI rankings, solid fuel economy and starting prices well below their SUV counterparts. For shoppers who prioritize value and want to keep more money in their pocket, the sedan aisle is worth a second look.

Bonus Pick for Truck Shoppers

Just outside the top 10 sits a standout for truck shoppers. The Hyundai Santa Cruz SE starts at $31,350, making it the least expensive American-made truck on the 2026 AMI. Its closest competitor, the Ford Maverick, is assembled in Mexico and does not qualify for the index, a perfect illustration of why assembly location matters when shopping with American manufacturing in mind.

Why It Matters This Fourth of July

According to a recent Cars.com consumer survey, 57% of respondents said they are willing to pay more for a vehicle if it creates U.S. jobs, and 42% say tariffs have made them more likely to seek out an American-made vehicle.¹ As the country marks 250 years, Cars.com's AMI gives shoppers the data they need to make a purchase that reflects both their patriotism and their budget.

For the full 2026 American-Made Index and to research or shop any of the vehicles above, visit Cars.com/american-made-index.

How the American-Made Index Works

Cars.com's American-Made Index ranks vehicles based on five factors: assembly location, parts sourcing as determined by the American Automobile Labeling Act, U.S. factory employment relative to vehicle production, engine sourcing, and transmission sourcing. Starting prices reflect base trim levels and include destination charges. For more information on the 2026 Cars.com American-Made Index, visit Cars.com/AMI.

¹Cars.com consumer survey; April 29–May 4, 2026; ~1,000 respondents

ABOUT CARS.COM®

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) is a trusted audience-powered and data-driven technology platform that simplifies buying and selling cars. The flagship Cars.com marketplace connects millions of consumers to dealerships across the U.S., powering the car buying experience with artificial intelligence ("AI") shopping tools and comprehensive vehicle reviews and content. Our interconnected ecosystem of products enables dealers and OEMs to sell more cars by efficiently leveraging our marketplace, dealer websites, trade and appraisal tools, and proprietary in-market media solutions.

SOURCE Cars.com Inc.