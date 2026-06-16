Carta Healthcare Expands Lighthouse Platform to 21 Additional Clinical Registries

Clinical Expertise and Powerful AI Powers a New Era of Hybrid Intelligence in Healthcare

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carta Healthcare, the leader in enterprise clinical data management, supporting more than 70 clinical registries, today announced that its Lighthouse platform now supports 21 additional clinical registries that span eight major families, including the ACC/NCDR, STS National Database, AHA Get With The Guidelines, ACS quality programs, SVS Vascular Quality Initiative, oncology, perinatal and core measures.

Carta Healthcare's Lighthouse platform and Hybrid Intelligence approach, which surfaces AI-generated answers to registry questions, while maintaining a clinician at the helm, empowers clinical data abstractors to validate findings rather than manually searching through electronic medical records. This approach maintains clinical accountability while reducing abstraction time by up to 66% and achieving Inter-Rater Reliability scores greater than 98%.

Clinical registries are among the most demanding, and essential, data environments in healthcare. Each registry defines its own data elements, clinical definitions, and submission requirements. A general-purpose AI platform lacks this registry-specific domain expertise, which means it can misread clinical context and produce data that fails validation or passes submission while still containing errors that affect quality measurement. Registry accuracy depends on understanding the nuances that determine whether submitted data meets each program's standards, and that understanding comes from clinician expertise working seamlessly with AI to achieve these results.

"Every registry represents a distinct clinical discipline with its own quality metrics and accuracy thresholds," said Brent Dover, CEO of Carta Healthcare. "Building AI that works for one registry does not mean it works for another. Every registry has unique complexity, and supporting each one at the level health systems need requires rigor, investment, and care. That's why we employ a Hybrid Intelligence approach, which pairs our AI with expert clinicians in each therapeutic area, who understand the nuances of each registry. That combination of deep domain expertise and clinical validation is what makes Lighthouse a force multiplier for abstraction teams."

Health systems using Carta Healthcare's Hybrid Intelligence approach have reduced abstraction costs by 50% or more while maintaining the data quality essential for regulatory reporting and quality measurement.

"Registries aren't interchangeable," said Betsy Castillo, VP of Clinical Data Abstraction at Carta Healthcare. "The clinical logic behind a cardiac procedure case is nothing like the logic behind a trauma or neonatal case. When AI is built without that understanding, it still produces answers. They just miss the clinical context. That's where expert abstractors at the helm, continually verifying and improving the AI, change everything."

About Carta Healthcare

At Carta Healthcare, we believe high-quality data is the foundation for better healthcare outcomes. Traditional clinical data abstraction is labor intensive, time consuming, and costly. Our Hybrid Intelligence approach keeps clinicians at the helm and uses AI as the force multiplier, pairing credentialed clinical abstractors with advanced technology to deliver accurate, actionable data while reducing costs and saving time. That model has earned the trust of hospitals and health systems nationwide, reflected in 100% customer retention. Carta Healthcare has been recognized with the Merit Award for Best Use of AI in Healthcare, named to the CB Insights Digital Health 50, and honored with the BIG Innovation Award for AI Excellence. Discover more at https://www.carta.healthcare/

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SOURCE Carta Healthcare