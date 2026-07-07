Carta Healthcare Brings Hybrid Intelligence to Oncology with Lighthouse for Cancer Registry Abstraction

Proven model now available for oncology, improving cancer registry abstraction efficiency and data quality

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carta Healthcare, the leader in enterprise clinical data management, today announced Lighthouse for Oncology. Health systems can now apply Carta Healthcare's Hybrid Intelligence approach to cancer registries, one of the most complex and labor-intensive areas of clinical data abstraction.

Every hospital treating cancer patients is required to submit data to their state cancer registry. Hospitals accredited by the Commission on Cancer also submit to the National Cancer Database. Compliance depends on the work of ODS-certified cancer registrars, and with fewer than 6,000 credentialed professionals worldwide, many health systems face growing backlogs that put submission timelines and accreditation readiness at risk, while at the same time, impacting the improvement of cancer care nationwide.

Lighthouse for Oncology surfaces answers to registry questions linked directly to their source in the patient chart, enabling ODS-certified cancer registrars to validate rather than manually search for data in the EHR. It is the same Hybrid Intelligence model that has driven results across Carta Healthcare's existing registry portfolio, spanning more than 70 different registries. With Lighthouse, Health systems can reduce the costs and time for abstraction, while ensuring the data submitted to cancer registries is of the highest quality.

"Oncology abstraction is uniquely complex. What registries require and the clinical knowledge needed to get it right make this some of the most demanding work in the field," said Jennifer Zahn, ODS-C, Senior Abstraction Manager at Carta Healthcare. "Lighthouse for Oncology gives ODS-Certified Professionals the tools to work faster and more efficiently while maintaining the data quality that registries and accreditation programs depend on."

Health systems deploying Carta Healthcare's platform across other clinical domains have reduced abstraction costs by 50 percent or more and cut abstraction time by up to 66 percent, while achieving inter-rater reliability scores of more than 98%.

About Carta Healthcare

At Carta Healthcare, we believe high-quality data is the foundation for better healthcare outcomes. Traditional clinical data abstraction is labor intensive, time consuming, and costly. Our Hybrid Intelligence approach keeps clinicians at the helm and uses AI as the force multiplier, pairing credentialed clinical abstractors with advanced technology to deliver accurate, actionable data while reducing costs and saving time. That model has earned the trust of hospitals and health systems nationwide, reflected in 100% customer retention. Carta Healthcare has been recognized with the Merit Award for Best Use of AI in Healthcare, named to the CB Insights Digital Health 50, and honored with the BIG Innovation Award for AI Excellence. Discover more at carta.healthcare.

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SOURCE Carta Healthcare