Cascade Premium Funding and Succession Capital Alliance Form Marketing Affiliation

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascade Premium Funding is excited to announce a marketing affiliation with Succession Capital Alliance, one of the nation's leading premium financing firms.

Cascade will assist CPAs and estate and tax attorneys with life insurance planning for their high-net-worth clients by utilizing Succession Capital Alliance's Capital Maximization Strategy (CMS), the largest and longest-running premium financing program in the industry.

"We're excited to be able to bring Succession Capital Alliance's highly respected premium financing program to more professionals to help maximize the value of their clients' insurance assets," said Cascade Premium Funding's founder and president, Cliff Layton.

Succession Capital Alliance president and CEO, Julian Movsesian, stated, "This affiliation creates an opportunity for more professionals in the High Net Worth space to experience the power of our CMS program in maximizing their clients' life insurance portfolios."

Mr. Layton added that the solutions offered are for clients who are considering life insurance for the first time and those who have a life insurance currently in place and want to improve their rate of return and cash flow through CMS proprietary designs.

About Cascade Premium Funding

Cascade Premium Funding is a premium financing firm that focuses on wealth preservation, protection and growth for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and business owners. Based in San Diego, the company provides premium financing solutions to clients throughout the United States.

About Succession Capital Alliance

Succession Capital Alliance was founded in 2004 as a partnership between a Fortune 20 company and Julian Movsesian, who created the concept of financed insurance, which he called The Capital Maximization Strategy, in 1996. SCA's collaboration with financial advisors has resulted in a financed premium portfolio that now exceeds $4 billion and more than $43 billion of life insurance.

