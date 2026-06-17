Cascades launches its fifth Sustainability Plan and renews its biodiversity and environmental partnerships

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) is pleased to launch its fifth Sustainability Plan, which brings together a range of concrete actions and reaffirms the company's commitment to actively contributing to sustainability by working collaboratively with its customers, suppliers, and business partners. Cascades is also taking this opportunity to announce the signing of several partnerships focused on biodiversity and environmental preservation, a key pillar of its new plan. The company is renewing its agreements with Parc Marie‑Victorin, the David Suzuki Foundation, and the Granby Zoo, establishing a new partnership with Wildlife Habitat Canada, and continuing its collaboration with Mission 1000 Tonnes.

An ambitious plan to inspire change

Titled "Rising together," this new 2026–2030 Sustainability Plan is built around four pillars: Protected Nature, Eco-designed Products, Fulfilled Employees, and Engaged Partners. Developed over several months and informed by consultations involving employees, suppliers, customers, partners, and members of executive management, the plan provides a clear roadmap to guide Cascades' actions over the next five years. Comprising 18 commitments and 10 measurable targets, it will enable the company to increase its positive impact while reducing its environmental footprint — as well as that of its clients.

To achieve this, Cascades is committed to:

continuing to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its operations and supply chain, in line with Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) requirements;

across its operations and supply chain, in line with Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) requirements; ensuring that its virgin fibre sourcing comes from well-managed forests and does not contribute to deforestation or the conversion of natural ecosystems;

and does not contribute to deforestation or the conversion of natural ecosystems; working with responsible suppliers who meet its environmental, social, and human rights requirements;

who meet its environmental, social, and human rights requirements; further strengthening its health and safety prevention efforts by positioning itself among industry leaders in terms of recordable incident rates.

Discover the full 2026-2030 Sustainability Plan: cascades.com/sustainability

"With 'Rising together,' our leadership in sustainability is expressed with even greater conviction. It is grounded in concrete, science-based commitments and extends across every stage of our value chain. Together with our teams, we pursue a shared ambition: maximizing our partners' potential while minimizing their environmental footprint. Partnering with Cascades means choosing a committed partner capable of designing lower-impact products to support its customers' objectives, and of demonstrating results with rigor and transparency," said Hugues Simon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cascades.

Sustainable partnerships for tangible impact

Alongside the launch of "Rising together," Cascades is announcing the renewal, signing, and continuation of key partnerships aimed at supporting concrete biodiversity and environmental initiatives. Together, these commitments represent investments of more than half a million dollars in 2026.

Parc Marie-Victorin

A partner of Parc Marie-Victorin since its creation in 1985, Cascades is renewing its agreement for a five-year period (2025 to 2029), representing an annual investment of $275,000. This support will help preserve this iconic site, the largest ecological garden in Canada, and support its ongoing efforts in biodiversity conservation and enhancement.

David Suzuki Foundation

Cascades is also renewing its agreement with the David Suzuki Foundation, a partner since 2016, for a two-year period (2026–2027), representing an annual investment of $100,000. This partnership supports the Butterflyway Project, which aims to train and mobilize volunteers to create native plant gardens in schools, public spaces, and private land, thereby contributing to biodiversity corridors and combating pollinator decline.

Granby Zoo

Cascades is renewing its partnership with the Granby Zoo, a partner since 2018, for a two-year period (2026–2027), representing an annual contribution of $50,000. This agreement notably allows the Zoo to source Cascades products while supporting the Granby Zoo Foundation through financial contributions to its conservation and education initiatives.

Wildlife Habitat Canada

Cascades is entering into a new one-year agreement for 2026, valued at $50,000. This includes, in particular, the launch of a call for projects to support biodiversity protection initiatives.

Mission 1000 tonnes

Cascades is also continuing its commitment to Mission 1000 tonnes, a partner since 2021. The latest agreement, covering 2025 to 2027, includes an annual investment of $30,000. This partnership notably supports field cleanup activities, as well as flagship initiatives such as the Expédition Saint-Laurent. Cascades also supports the organization's ambassador network, helping mobilize volunteers around the world.

"The partnerships we are announcing today reflect our commitment to taking concrete action to preserve nature, a key pillar of our Sustainability Plan. By collaborating with recognized and purpose-driven organizations, we support initiatives that deliver positive impacts for both ecosystems and communities. By combining our expertise and efforts, we can accelerate the implementation of sustainable solutions on the ground," said Hugo D'Amours, Vice-President, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs close to 9,000 talented people across a network of 60 operating facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

SOURCE Cascades Inc.