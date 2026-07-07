Cascades to Release Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 6, 2026

News provided by

Cascades Inc.

Jul 07, 2026, 16:41 ET

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) will release its second quarter 2026 financial results before market open on Thursday, August 6, 2026, and will hold a conference call at 9:00 AM ET to discuss results. The Conference call can be accessed by phone or via the Company's website:

Time:                                         

9:00 AM ET

Dial-in number:                                 

+1 (800) 990-4777 / +1 (289) 819-1299 (international)

Webcast (live and archived):           

www.cascades.com, "Investors" section, or
https://app.webinar.net/rJ5YLpPLavw

Replay:                                               

+1 (888) 660-6345 / +1 (289) 819-1450 (international)
Access code 00655 # (until September 6, 2026)

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs approximately 9,000 talented people across a network of 60 production units in North America. With its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and ongoing efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Cascades Announces the Appointment of François David as Vice-President, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development

Cascades Announces the Appointment of François David as Vice-President, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades (TSX: CAS) announces the appointment of François David, currently Vice-President, Commercial...
Cascades strengthens its tissue paper production platform in Quebec

Cascades strengthens its tissue paper production platform in Quebec

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades, a leader in the manufacturing of eco-friendly packaging and hygiene products, announces the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Conference Call Announcements

Conference Call Announcements

Conservation & Recycling

Conservation & Recycling

News Releases in Similar Topics