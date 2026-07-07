Cascades to Release Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 6, 2026

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) will release its second quarter 2026 financial results before market open on Thursday, August 6, 2026, and will hold a conference call at 9:00 AM ET to discuss results. The Conference call can be accessed by phone or via the Company's website:

Time: 9:00 AM ET Dial-in number: +1 (800) 990-4777 / +1 (289) 819-1299 (international) Webcast (live and archived): www.cascades.com, "Investors" section, or

https://app.webinar.net/rJ5YLpPLavw Replay: +1 (888) 660-6345 / +1 (289) 819-1450 (international)

Access code 00655 # (until September 6, 2026)

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs approximately 9,000 talented people across a network of 60 production units in North America. With its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and ongoing efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

SOURCE Cascades Inc.