CASEKOO ClipSafe™. LinKOO Silver Ease. You, hands-free.

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CASEKOO is a design-led lifestyle brand dedicated to creating style-forward iphone cases for life in motion. Built for Innovation Enthusiasts and Style Pioneers, the brand designs for real human habits—not rigid assumptions. The LinKOO in the new Silver Ease finish with ClipSafe™ embodies this philosophy: purposeful protection meets personal expression, giving you the freedom to move through formal meetings or casual weekends without missing a moment. It's not just an accessory. It's designed to fit you more.

How does a push-to-open phone case mechanism work? That philosophy came from watching real people struggle. "We kept watching people dig their fingernails into phone grips, struggling to pop them out, or leaving them permanently extended and getting caught on pockets," said Ralph, CEO of CASEKOO. "So we flipped the thinking. With ClipSafe™, you don't pull — you push. A simple push on the bottom of your phone pops it out, ready to hook onto a strap, a belt, or a bag. Then push it back, and it folds flat against your phone, sliding naturally into a pocket or purse. No digging. No snagging. Just one motion that fits the way you actually move through your day."

That intuitive push-to-open mechanism is why LinKOO has quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about accessories in the hands-free space. Since its initial launch, users have built a passionate following around ClipSafe™ technology — not because they were told to, but because it created real freedom: no more fumbling, no more dropped phones, no more interrupted moments.

So how to choose a phone case that matches both formal and casual outfits? The new Silver Ease finish makes that choice effortless. The clear phone case reveals your phone's original design, while the silver platinum finish on the side catches light like brushed metal. The result is elegant — but never at the expense of function. The subtle metallic gradient shifts from cool silver to a soft twilight hue, so it naturally complements formal attire (suit fabrics, dress shirts, leather bags) and casual wear (denim, nylon, sportswear) without ever feeling out of place. It marks CASEKOO's first step toward a luxury and elegant brand identity.

This launch follows the breakout success of LinKOO in Vivid Orange, which debuted in late March and quickly became a fan favorite. That vibrant, energy-packed color resonated with users who wanted their accessories to make a statement. Silver Ease answers a different need: quiet confidence. It's for the user who wants protection and hands-free freedom without drawing attention — just clean, understated elegance that works everywhere.

"We've built an incredible community of users who tell us LinKOO has changed how they move through their day — from the office to the gym to parenting," said Charlotte, brand representative at CASEKOO. "Vivid Orange proved there's huge appetite for color that pops. Silver Ease is the other side of that coin — sophisticated, seamless, and still 100% functional. Together, they give us a chance to invite a whole new audience into the hands-free life."

About LinKOO

LinKOO is the world's first phone case to implement ClipSafe™ technology, now available in Vivid Orange, Silver Ease, and Midnight Blue. First unveiled in March 2026 as a celebration of spring's vibrant energy, LinKOO introduced a patented clasp at the base of the case that securely holds a chain or wristlet — then folds completely flat against the phone when not in use. The original insight came from watching people juggle phones in crowded commutes, workout floors, and home kitchens. The solution — ClipSafe™ — was engineered to disappear when you don't need it and act instantly when you do. Today, LinKOO bridges formal and casual scenes, effort and ease, designed to be used all day without a second thought. With interchangeable chain compatibility and a transformative 2-in-1 design, it's the accessory that sparks curiosity and invites connection.

About CASEKOO

CASEKOO is a design-led lifestyle brand dedicated to creating style-forward phone accessories for life in motion. Built for Innovation Enthusiasts and Style Pioneers, the brand blends purposeful protection with modern design and personal expression — empowering individuals to protect what matters while expressing who they are.

Learn more at casekoo.com

SOURCE CASEKOO