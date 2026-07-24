Ralph Ye on 10 Years of Entrepreneurship at CASEKOO: Less Identity Shift, More Habits That Endure

NEW YORK, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As CASEKOO approaches its 10th anniversary, founder Ralph Ye says the company's biggest achievement isn't measured by units sold, but by how its philosophy has evolved.

Ten years ago, Ye found himself frustrated by a simple problem: his phone wouldn't stand upright on a fast-food table. Instead of accepting the inconvenience, he saw an opportunity to rethink what a phone case could do.

"We don't only make accessories for devices anymore—we make room for life."

Today, CASEKOO has sold more than 20 million phone cases across 32 countries. Over the past decade, the company has evolved from creating protective accessories into designing products that fit naturally into everyday life.

"Innovation isn't about changing identities," Ye said. "It's about making meaningful habits easier to keep."

From Q Line to LinKOO

The evolution of CASEKOO's product portfolio reflects a broader shift in the company's design philosophy.

The journey began with the Q Line (Quality Line), a collection of crystal-clear phone cases engineered to deliver premium protection without compromising aesthetics. In 2021, CASEKOO introduced the E Line (Innovation Line), the world's first phone case with an integrated ring stand. The product earned an iF Design Award and became an Amazon bestseller, demonstrating the market's appetite for accessories that combined protection with everyday functionality. The X Line (Expression Line) followed, expanding the brand's focus on personalization and expressive design.

Each product generation introduced new capabilities, but each also reinforced an important insight.

"We moved from Q Line to E Line to X Line, and every generation taught us something about what people actually need," said Ye. "By the time we introduced The KOO series, we weren't designing features anymore. We were designing around everyday behaviors."

Today, the portfolio gives each rhythm a clear name: LinKOO — Link Your Way for hands-free carry, StandKOO — Elevate Your Day for hands-free viewing and grip, and X-LINE — Fit Your Vibe for expressive personalization.

It represents CASEKOO's transition from designing accessories with added functions to creating products that support everyday habits. For the company, the future of consumer technology lies not in how many features a product offers, but in how seamlessly it integrates into the way people live.

A Philosophy Born from Everyday Life

The inspiration behind LinKOO came from one of Ye's longest-standing habits.

For nearly two decades, he has left home every day holding his wife's hand. One evening, while carrying his phone, keys, and wallet in his other hand, he realized how often everyday essentials compete with life's simplest moments.

That observation inspired ClipSafe™, a foldable clasp integrated into the LinKOO series. Hidden when not in use and deployable with a single press, it allows users to carry everyday essentials without sacrificing comfort or aesthetics.

For CASEKOO, LinKOO is more than a product launch. It represents the company's belief that technology should adapt to people—not the other way around.

"Ten years ago, we asked how to better protect a phone," Ye said. "Today, we're asking how to protect a moment."

That is what designed to fit you means. That is Less Effort, More Living. And after a decade of iteration, failure, and quiet persistence, CASEKOO has finally arrived—not at an answer, but at a better question.

About CASEKOO

CASEKOO is a design-led lifestyle accessories brand built around a simple idea: freeing your hands in everyday life. Through thoughtful hands-free solutions, we help people move seamlessly between different moments of the day—from active, on-the-go moments to times of focus and connection.

What makes CASEKOO different from a regular phone case? We believe technology should support life, not interrupt it. By designing products that adapt naturally to how people live, work, and move, CASEKOO reduces everyday friction and creates a more effortless experience—making room for freedom, connection, and the moments that truly matter.

For more information, visit: casekoo.com.

Contact:

Charlotte Yu

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SOURCE CASEKOO