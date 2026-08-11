Casepoint Selected by Elastic To Modernize eDiscovery and Legal Hold

Casepoint has been selected by Elastic to provide enterprise eDiscovery and legal hold capabilities as the next step in its legal operations modernization, selecting the Casepoint platform for its technology fit and partnership approach.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casepoint, a leader in AI-powered legal, investigative, regulatory, compliance, and data discovery solutions for government agencies and enterprises, today announced that Elastic has standardized eDiscovery and legal hold on the Casepoint platform. The decision reflects Elastic's focus on operational maturity, risk reduction, and pragmatic technology adoption as the company scales, with Casepoint already helping the legal team reduce outside costs and find new ways to use legal data.

Elastic selected Casepoint following a competitive RFP process that evaluated vendors against defined functional and technical requirements. Key requirements included strong support for Google Workspace and Slack, practical legal hold workflows, and a platform suited to the needs of a corporate legal department.

After a rigorous evaluation, Elastic ultimately selected Casepoint for its ability to meet all of their requirements while simplifying complex workflows, as well as for Casepoint's partnership-driven approach.

"Elastic's legal team is focused on building processes that match the needs of a growing, data-driven technology company," said Jen Lenander, Sr. Director & Chief of Staff at Elastic. "Casepoint stood out because it gave us the capabilities we needed to scale and handle more eDiscovery work directly, strengthen legal hold, and manage legal data more efficiently."

Casepoint's partnership approach was also an important factor in Elastic's selection and implementation. The Casepoint team provided onboarding, training, technical setup, and business-case development, helping Elastic quickly apply the platform to both standard eDiscovery workflows and more creative legal operations use cases.

"Technology fit was only part of the decision," said Lenander. "We also needed a partner that understood our goals, responded quickly, and helped us think through practical ways to use the platform. Casepoint has supported that approach from implementation through ongoing use."

Beyond its original eDiscovery and legal hold needs, Elastic has already identified additional ways to use Casepoint to reduce outside costs and support internal analysis. In one DSAR-related matter, the platform helped Elastic export data in a usable format for work with a third-party provider, avoiding significantly higher third-party processing costs. Elastic also used Casepoint to convert contract-alias email data into a format that could be analyzed with an AI research tool, helping the legal team surface insights into contracting workflows without a separate consulting engagement.

"Elastic approached this the right way, with a clear sense of what its legal team needed and a disciplined, unbiased evaluation process," said Pete Feinberg, Chief Product Officer at Casepoint. "That matters because more corporate legal teams are taking greater ownership of critical legal workflows, and they need technology that fits how they want to operate for peak efficiency."

With Casepoint, Elastic now has a more controlled way to manage legal data, collaborate with internal and external teams, reduce outside costs, and support legal work across a modern technology environment.

About Casepoint

Casepoint empowers government agencies and regulated enterprises to discover, secure, and act across their most critical legal, regulatory, and compliance workflows. Casepoint brings together 30+ years of deep government expertise with a decade of cloud-native eDiscovery innovation, serving 275+ federal civilian and defense agencies and enterprises — including the U.S. Department of War — and unifying legal hold, eDiscovery, investigations, FOIA, regulatory, and compliance workflows in one secure platform.

Built on a cloud-native foundation with FedRAMP® High and DOD Impact Level 5 and 6 authorizations, Casepoint is an AI-forward platform that leverages assistive, predictive, and agentic AI, along with an open MCP for "bring your own agent" support. Every AI-driven decision is transparent and auditable, with human-in-the-loop governance built in. Backed by a white-glove, partnership-oriented approach to every customer relationship, Casepoint helps teams move faster, reduce risk, and maintain control under constant scrutiny. For more information, visit www.casepoint.com.

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SOURCE Casepoint