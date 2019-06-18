Cash Logistics Market by Service, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cash Logistics Market by Service (Cash management, Cash-in-transit, and ATM Services), and End User (Financial Institutions, Retailers, Government Agencies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025



cash logistics market Overview:



Cash logistics solutions mainly consist of cash management and security solutions such as cash-in-transit, cash management services, ATM replenishment & services, money processing, vault outsourcing, international transportation of valuables, intelligent safe services and payment services. Cash logistics services are majorly consumed by retailers, financial institutions, government agencies (central banks), jewelers, mints, and other commercial operations around the world. Advantages such as robust deployment process, strategic partnership, efficient project management, and others, is also provided by cash logistics companies.



The cash logistics has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increase in circulation of cash worldwide.



The global cash logistics market is segmented based on services, end user and region. Based on service, the market is categorized into cash management, cash-in-transit, and ATM services. Based on end-user, it is segregated into financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players analyzed in the commercial telematics market include The Brink's Company, Cash Logistics Security AG, CMS Info Systems Ltd., G4S plc., Garda World Security Corporation, Global Security Logistics Co, GSLS, Lemuir Group, Loomis, and Prosegur Cash, S.A.



Key Benefits for cash logistics market:



This study presents the analytical depiction of the global cash logistics market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.



cash logistics Key Market Segments:



By Service

Cash management

Cash-in-transit

ATM services



By End-user

Financial institutions

Retailers

Government agencies

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa



