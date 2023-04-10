Casing Cementation Hardware Market size to grow by USD 2,277.34 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 44% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global casing cementation hardware market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,277.34 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 44% of the global casing cementation hardware market growth during the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Mexico will make the largest contribution to the regional market growth in North America. They are the world's largest oil and gas producers and have expanded significantly due to unconventional exploration and production (E&P) activities such as shale drilling in the US and oil sand exploration in Canada. The growing oil and gas E&P activity is projected to trigger operations such as well drilling and completion activities, which increases the need for casing cement hardware in the region. Such factors influence the growth of the casing cementation hardware market in the region. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Casing Cementation Hardware Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Casing Cementation Hardware Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (onshore and offshore), type (casing hardware and cementation hardware), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the onshore segment will be significant during the forecast period. The oil and gas E&P activities will enhance oil and gas drilling and completion operations in this segment. This will drive the expansion of the onshore segment of the global casing cement market during the forecast period. The operating cost of drilling activities in onshore oil and gas E&P operations is substantially lower than in offshore oil and gas E&P operations. This is because drilling deeper wells in harsh, subsea environments requires more technologies and equipment. Many countries invest in oil and gas E&P activities to increase profit margins and production. Hence, these factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Casing Cementation Hardware Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

One of the key factors driving the market growth of the casing cementation hardware market is the growing investment in upstream oil and gas operations.

Energy security becomes increasingly important to meet energy demand due to global population growth and industrialization. Exploring untapped oil and gas resources is possible because of the technological breakthroughs in the oil and gas industry.

Moreover, oil and natural gas production is declining in many conventional oilfields. To solve this problem and maximize profits from these fields, oil and gas producers increase their investment in mature oil and gas fields.

Additionally, increased investments in the upstream oil and gas sector will increase oil drilling and production.

Therefore, the increase in upstream oil and gas investments drives oil and gas well drilling and completion activities, which will boost the need for casing cementation hardware and contribute to the growth of the global casing cementation hardware market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The development of intelligent well-completion technologies is an emerging trend in the global casing cementation hardware market.

Smart or intelligent completion is an oil and gas well completion technology. It involves the use of permanent downhole sensors and surface-controlled downhole flow control valves. By applying this cutting-edge technology, well operators can remotely monitor reservoir and completion integrity data as well as analyze and manage output in real time without the need for well intervention.

Intelligent complete refers to remotely monitoring and controlling oil and gas well operations by installing remote control devices during the well completion process, where these devices collect, transmit, and analyze data from wells to ensure well integrity.

Additionally, the systems provide operators with access to real-time fiber-optic monitoring of the entire wellbore throughout the well's lifespan.

Optimization of reservoir performance and reduced risk of equipment failure are two of the features offered throughout the lifespan of the well. Thus, the integration of intelligent well completion technology provides a cost-effective alternative for maximizing hydrocarbon recovery, reducing non-productive time, and increasing the reservoir's production potential.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Fluctuations in oil and gas prices are a primary challenge impeding the growth of the global casing cementation hardware market.

Since 2014, the crude oil supply surplus has triggered instability in global crude oil prices, which has adversely affected the financial and profit margins of companies.

As a result, the oil and gas industry has failed to attract considerable investments, resulting in a massive loss of market potential.

As oil and gas are produced from the same exploration wells, fluctuations in crude oil prices affect oil E&P activity, which, in turn, impacts the global market.

The production expenses for oil and gas E&P companies are largely fixed, whereas the price at which crude oil is sold is decided by market forces. Thus, upstream oil and gas companies experience a negative impact from a decline in global crude oil prices.

Therefore, the volatility in global crude oil prices will hinder the growth of the global casing cementation market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Casing Cementation Hardware Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the casing cementation hardware market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the casing cementation hardware market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the casing cementation hardware market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of casing cementation hardware market vendors

