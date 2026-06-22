Castle Sleepovers, Irish Music, and Guinness! EF Go Ahead Tours Launches New "Castles & Manors of Ireland: Dublin, Galway, and Northern Ireland" Small Group Tour

New 10-day small group tour added to EF Go Ahead's Irish Collection of Tours, inviting travelers to sleep, dine, and explore inside Ireland's most spectacular historic castle properties—as new data shows 96% of travelers are open to castle stays and 89% want to travel to Ireland

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EF Go Ahead Tours, a leader in guided group travel, today announced the launch of its newest Ireland itinerary: Castles & Manors of Ireland: Dublin, Galway and Northern Ireland — an EPIC 10-day small group tour that lets travelers sleep inside historic Irish castle and manor properties, from the battlements of Kilronan Castle in County Roscommon to the storied grounds of Killeavy Castle Estate in County Armagh.

The tour is now open for booking with first departures beginning in April 2027.

The launch comes as new data from the EF Go Ahead Traveler Index Vol. II—a traveler sentiment survey conducted in partnership with Qualtrics Research in May 2026—confirms what seasoned Ireland lovers have always known: this island has a near-magical hold on the American traveler's imagination.

89% of survey respondents said they would want to travel to Ireland, making it one of the most universally desired destinations in the world.





And when it comes to castles, the data is decisive: 69% say visiting a castle is high on their travel bucket list when exploring regions where they exist, and 96% have interest in a castle experience while traveling.





More than a quarter of travelers are drawn specifically to the idea of actually sleeping in a castle—not just visiting one.

"What draws travelers back to Ireland time and again is a connection to heritage, to landscapes that have inspired poets and storytellers for centuries, and to a people eager to share their history, their culture, and their warmth," said Lael Kassis, Vice President of Market Innovation and Development, EF Go Ahead Tours. "Our new Castles & Manors of Ireland tour is built for the traveler who wants to live that connection, not just observe it. They want to pull up to Kilronan Castle at dusk, dine beneath chandeliers at Ashford Castle's George V dining room, and wake up inside a real Irish castle estate steeped in history. Our recent survey confirmed the demand for Ireland tourism remains a constant, which is why we continue to offer multiple ways to experience the Emerald Isle, from this intimate new castle tour to our broader Ireland Collection, giving every traveler their own reason to keep coming back."

A Tour Built Around Extraordinary Places to Stay

Unlike tours that visit castles, Castles & Manors of Ireland is designed so that the castle properties are the experience. The 10-day small group tour (maximum 22 travelers) traverses Ireland from east to west and from the Republic to Northern Ireland, with overnights in some of the island's most storied properties:

Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel, County Dublin — Begin the journey in style at this 18th-century castle hotel perched above Dublin Bay, just minutes from the city center. Two nights here allow travelers to explore Dublin's literary pubs and the Temple Bar district of St. Patrick's Cathedral. And plenty of free time to visit Trinity College, and the Book of Kells before the adventure unfolds westward.





— Begin the journey in style at this 18th-century castle hotel perched above Dublin Bay, just minutes from the city center. Two nights here allow travelers to explore Dublin's literary pubs and the Temple Bar district of St. Patrick's Cathedral. And plenty of free time to visit Trinity College, and the Book of Kells before the adventure unfolds westward. The Ardilaun Hotel, County Galway — A gracious Georgian manor set amid lush gardens in the heart of Galway city, offering an intimate base for exploring the City of the Tribes and its legendary music scene, artisan shops, and vibrant Latin Quarter.





— A gracious Georgian manor set amid lush gardens in the heart of Galway city, offering an intimate base for exploring the City of the Tribes and its legendary music scene, artisan shops, and vibrant Latin Quarter. Kilronan Castle, County Roscommon — A true Gothic Revival castle set against the dramatic landscapes of Roscommon—all turrets, torchlit corridors, and sweeping estate grounds. This is the quintessential castle sleepover travelers imagine when they dream of Ireland. With a setting right on the border of counties, this is the perfect destination to explore both Counties Roscommon and Sligo.





— A true Gothic Revival castle set against the dramatic landscapes of Roscommon—all turrets, torchlit corridors, and sweeping estate grounds. This is the quintessential castle sleepover travelers imagine when they dream of Ireland. With a setting right on the border of counties, this is the perfect destination to explore both Counties Roscommon and Sligo. Killeavy Castle Estate, County Armagh — Nestled in the foothills of Slieve Gullion in Northern Ireland, this meticulously restored Victorian castle estate offers modern luxurious rooms set against ancient stone walls, award-winning gardens, and uninterrupted mountain views.

An optional 2-night Dublin extension rounds out the experience for travelers who want to further explore Ireland's capital—including an optional excursion to Powerscourt Estate, one of Ireland's grandest historic properties.

Three "Wow Moments" That Go Beyond the Overnight

Beyond the lodging experience of magical sleepovers, this new tour includes three signature experiential highlights within the Castles & Manors of Ireland itinerary that make this EF Go Ahead experience unmistakably distinct:

Lunch in Ashford Castle's George V Dining Room — Widely regarded as one of Ireland's finest castle hotels, Ashford Castle on the shores of Lough Corrib has hosted royalty and heads of state. Travelers on this tour enjoy a decadent lunch inside its legendary George V dining room—chandeliers, linen tablecloths, and centuries of history overhead.





— Widely regarded as one of Ireland's finest castle hotels, Ashford Castle on the shores of Lough Corrib has hosted royalty and heads of state. Travelers on this tour enjoy a decadent lunch inside its legendary George V dining room—chandeliers, linen tablecloths, and centuries of history overhead. A Visit to Rathbaun Farm — At Rathbaun Farm's 250-year-old thatched cottage in the heart of County Galway, you'll learn to bake traditional Irish soda bread from scratch using time-honored techniques passed down through generations — a hands-on skill you can bring home long after your trip ends. There's no better way to connect with Irish culinary heritage than by rolling up your sleeves beside a turf fire and breaking warm, freshly baked bread with new friends.





— At Rathbaun Farm's 250-year-old thatched cottage in the heart of County Galway, you'll learn to bake traditional Irish soda bread from scratch using time-honored techniques passed down through generations — a hands-on skill you can bring home long after your trip ends. There's no better way to connect with Irish culinary heritage than by rolling up your sleeves beside a turf fire and breaking warm, freshly baked bread with new friends. Royal Afternoon Tea at Killeavy Castle — Few rituals are more quintessentially grand than a proper afternoon tea, and at Killeavy Castle Estate it arrives on tiered trays with freshly baked scones, artisan jams, and delicate pastries. It's a moment travelers will describe for years.

The Data Behind the Launch: Ireland's Extraordinary Appeal

The EF Go Ahead Traveler Index Vol. II, a comprehensive traveler sentiment survey conducted by Qualtrics in May 2026, underscores Ireland's remarkable hold on the American traveler:

89% of respondents want to travel to Ireland—only 11% said they would not, making it one of the highest-demand international destinations surveyed.





of respondents want to travel to Ireland—only 11% said they would not, making it one of the highest-demand international destinations surveyed. Among those interested in Ireland, 59% cite landscapes as their top motivator, and 57% cite history—a dual identity that this tour, with its blend of dramatic scenery and castle heritage, is perfectly designed to satisfy.





cite landscapes as their top motivator, and cite history—a dual identity that this tour, with its blend of dramatic scenery and castle heritage, is perfectly designed to satisfy. 49% cite food and drink as a motivator, while 32% are drawn by family heritage—reflecting the persistent pull of the Irish diaspora.





cite food and drink as a motivator, while are drawn by family heritage—reflecting the persistent pull of the Irish diaspora. Is Guinness actually "good"? 78% of travelers say they enjoy a Guinness stout or would be open to trying one—confirming that the Irish pub experience is a genuine draw that belongs in every Ireland itinerary.





of travelers say they enjoy a Guinness stout or would be open to trying one—confirming that the Irish pub experience is a genuine draw that belongs in every Ireland itinerary. 69% say castle visits are high on their bucket list when traveling in regions where they exist, and 96% have at least some openness to castle experiences.





say castle visits are high on their bucket list when traveling in regions where they exist, and have at least some openness to castle experiences. Among travelers drawn to castles, 36% cite history as the primary appeal, 23% cite architecture, and 27% are specifically interested in sleeping in a castle—not just visiting one.

Ireland Collection: More Ways to Explore the Emerald Isle

The launch of Castles & Manors of Ireland adds a premium new chapter to EF Go Ahead Tours' Ireland Collection of tours. Travelers can choose from a full collection of 17 +Ireland itineraries designed for different travel styles, interests, and time frames, including some of these popular options:

Flexible, Accessible Travel Built for Today's Explorer

As with all EF Go Ahead Tours itineraries, Castles & Manors of Ireland is supported by flexible booking options including a $99 deposit with interest-free monthly payment plans, risk-free cancellation windows, and 24/7 emergency support throughout the trip. Every tour is led by an expert Tour Director with deep local knowledge.

The tour is designed for a moderate activity level, with 1-2 hours of walking daily across varied terrain. Round-trip flights booked through EF Go Ahead Tours arrive and depart from Dublin International Airport (DUB).

For more information and to book Castles & Manors of Ireland: Dublin to Galway and other Ireland itineraries, visit www.goaheadtours.com.

Best Price Guarantee

Have the confidence that the price of your tour is the best price. EF Go Ahead's Best Price Guarantee is valid at the time of booking for new reservations and applies to the price of the tour including airfare and after the value of any promotional offer or discount is applied. Click here to read more about this guarantee: https://www.goaheadtours.com/about/terms

Benefit from our New Referral Program!

The new referral program offers travelers an easy way to connect and invite friends, family members, and fellow adventurers to experience a guided group tour for themselves.

How it works: Give $100. Get $100.

Refer a friend: Any traveler who has taken a trip with or is currently booked on tour with EF Go Ahead Tours, EF Ultimate Break, or EF Adventures can now share a personal referral link via email, text, social media, or their respective EF World Journeys mobile app. Friends must be new to EF World Journeys, 18 or older, and have a valid email address to qualify.





Both travelers earn $100: When the referred traveler books, both receive $100 in travel credit. Rewards are issued 60 days after booking confirmation, and referrals must book within six months.





Earn $500 on every fifth referral: Referring travelers receive $500 for every fifth successful referral. There is no limit to how many referrals can be made, and rewards NEVER expire.

Visit to learn more: https://www.goaheadtours.com/about/referrals

About EF Go Ahead Tours

EF Go Ahead Tours has been a leader in guided group travel for more than 30 years, offering expertly crafted itineraries across the globe. With a focus on immersive experiences, cultural connections, and seamless travel, Go Ahead helps travelers explore the world with confidence and curiosity.

Go Ahead offers more than 200 guided trips across six continents. Each carefully planned, expertly led tour makes it easy for curious travelers of all ages to get to the heart of a destination. With a maximum group size well below the industry average, each trip has the perfect balance of planned sightseeing and free time to explore.

EF Go Ahead Tours is a tour operator brand within EF World Journeys, one of North America's leading guided, experiential travel companies.

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