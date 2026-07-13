The Most EPIC Voyage Home: EF Go Ahead Tours Launches New "Footsteps of the Odyssey" Tour Through Greece

New set-jetting, small-group itinerary follows the legendary path of Odysseus across Athens, Ithaca, Kefalonia, Corfu, and the Ionian Islands as excitement builds around this summer's highly anticipated motion picture release of "The Odyssey"

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When the iconic story of the "The Odyssey" hits theatres this summer, millions of moviegoers will be transported into one of the greatest adventure stories ever told. Now, EF Go Ahead Tours – the leader in guided group travel with one of the most comprehensive portfolios of tours to Greece – is making it possible to live out the story in one of the most immersive set-jetting and literary-inspired travel experiences available today.

Today, EF Go Ahead Tours announced the launch of "Footsteps of the Odyssey in Greece: Kefalonia, Ithaca & Corfu," a new 12-day small-group tour inspired by Homer's legendary epic. Departing for the first time on June 26, 2027, the immersive itinerary takes travelers through the landscapes, islands, and ancient sites connected to Odysseus's fabled journey home, blending mythology, history, culture, and breathtaking coastal scenery.

EF Go Ahead Tours' new "Footsteps of the Odyssey in Greece," is a new 12-day small-group tour inspired by the book. Post this

"Travel has always been one of the most powerful ways to bring stories to life," said Lael Kassis, Vice President of Market Innovation and Development, EF Go Ahead Tours. "With renewed interest in The Odyssey, we're transforming an iconic, timeless literary tale into an EPIC adventure. This journey gives travelers the opportunity to walk in the footsteps of Odysseus — from the legendary Ionian Islands to the ancient sites of the mainland — while deepening their understanding of the history, mythology, archaeology, and cultural traditions that have shaped Greece for thousands of years. By connecting iconic sites with expert storytelling and meaningful local experiences, we're bringing one of the world's greatest stories to life in a way that only travel can."

The launch comes ahead of the highly anticipated release of "The Odyssey" on July 17 and taps into the growing trend of "set-jetting," where travelers choose destinations inspired by the movies, TV shows, and streaming content they love.

According to a recent traveler sentiment study conducted by Qualtrics Research and EF Go Ahead Tours, 65% of travelers say they are very or somewhat likely to visit a destination featured in movies, TV shows, or books.

That enthusiasm extends to "The Odyssey:" 61% of travelers say they are very or somewhat interested in the movie, and 81% express at least some willingness to visit Greece in connection with the film.

To read more results from the study, visit: EF Go Ahead Tours Traveler Index Vol. II.

What Travelers Can Expect: Signature Odyssey Moments

While most Greece tours stick to the mainland and the Cyclades, this journey ventures deep into the Ionian Sea – the very waters Odysseus sailed – visiting six different Ionian Islands. Designed for travelers seeking deeper cultural immersion, the itinerary features exclusive "Odyssey Moments" that connect guests directly to the epic's mythology and history, including:

Cape Sounion: Stand at the Temple of Poseidon on the southernmost tip of Attica – the last landmark Odysseus would have seen as he sailed for Troy and the first on his return. The experience offers one of Greece's most memorable sunset views.

Stand at the Temple of Poseidon on the southernmost tip of Attica – the last landmark Odysseus would have seen as he sailed for Troy and the first on his return. The experience offers one of Greece's most memorable sunset views. Lake Melissani: Explore the enchanting underground waters of Lake Melissani, the sacred pool of the nymph Melissanthi shimmering in shades of turquoise and aquamarine where sunlight breaks through the cavern roof.

Explore the enchanting underground waters of Lake Melissani, the sacred pool of the nymph Melissanthi shimmering in shades of turquoise and aquamarine where sunlight breaks through the cavern roof. Ithaki – Odysseus's Island of Ithaca: Set foot on Ithaki itself, the homeland of Odysseus. A guided Homeric walk connects the landscape to the verses, from the Fountain of Arethusa to the Bay of Dexia, where Odysseus is said to have finally come ashore.

Set foot on Ithaki itself, the homeland of Odysseus. A guided Homeric walk connects the landscape to the verses, from the Fountain of Arethusa to the Bay of Dexia, where Odysseus is said to have finally come ashore. Necromanteion of Acheron : Visit the ancient oracle of the dead on the banks of the River Acheron – the very place where Odysseus descended to consult the spirits of the dead.

: Visit the ancient oracle of the dead on the banks of the River Acheron – the very place where Odysseus descended to consult the spirits of the dead. Homeric Farewell Feast: The journey ends as Odysseus's did: with a celebratory feast. This specially curated dinner draws on ancient Greek culinary tradition – a triumphant conclusion to an unforgettable adventure.

Throughout the journey, travelers will experience Greece's renowned cuisine, dramatic coastal scenery, archaeological treasures, and local traditions while exploring Athens, Kefalonia, Corfu, Ithaki, and other destinations tied to the myths and legends that have shaped Western storytelling for nearly three millennia.

The tour starts at $4,499 per person and includes expert Tour Director guidance, handpicked accommodations, immersive sightseeing experiences, and select meals. Travelers can also book flights and airport transfers directly through EF Go Ahead Tours for a seamless travel experience.

For travelers looking to extend their adventure, an optional post-tour extension explores the Peloponnese, including:

An Odyssey-themed sightseeing experience in Mycenae, the UNESCO World Heritage site linked to the world of Homeric heroes

Beachside relaxation in Kalamata, home to the ancient city of Pharae, along Greece's stunning southern coast.

The opportunity to visit Sparti through an optional excursion

Learn more: https://www.goaheadtours.com/guided-tours/the-odyssey-in-greece-kefalonia-ithaca-corfu.

Greece Collection: More Ways to Explore

The launch of the "Footsteps of the Odyssey in Greece" itinerary expands EF Go Ahead Tours' already extensive Greece Collection, one of the most comprehensive portfolios of guided tours to the country. Backed by decades of experience helping travelers discover the country's history, mythology, islands, and culture, EF Go Ahead offers 20 itineraries, including some of these popular options:

A Week in Greece: Athens, Mykonos & Santorini : A 9-day island-hopping adventure that takes you from the ancient Acropolis in Athens to the labyrinthine streets of Mykonos and the iconic whitewashed cliffs of Santorini.

A 9-day island-hopping adventure that takes you from the ancient Acropolis in Athens to the labyrinthine streets of Mykonos and the iconic whitewashed cliffs of Santorini. Grand Tour of Greece: Athens, Corfu & Santorini : A sweeping 16-day journey covering Greece's greatest hits – from the clifftop monasteries of Meteora and the Oracle's temple at Delphi, to the lush Ionian island of Corfu, the Acropolis in Athens, and the volcanic beauty of Santorini and Crete.

A sweeping 16-day journey covering Greece's greatest hits – from the clifftop monasteries of Meteora and the Oracle's temple at Delphi, to the lush Ionian island of Corfu, the Acropolis in Athens, and the volcanic beauty of Santorini and Crete. Food of Greece: Thessaloniki, Athens & Crete: An 11-day small-group food and wine tour that explores how Greece's historic traditions and modern culture have shaped its culinary scene, with vineyard visits, a Cretan cooking class, market tastings, and sightseeing stops from Thessaloniki to Athens to Crete.

An EPIC way to explore the world.

Go Ahead's tours are designed for modern travelers balancing a global bucket list with busy schedules and a desire for meaningful exploration while truly immersing themselves in one of the more than two hundred guided trips across six continents we offer.

Each itinerary offers:

Dedicated Tour Director who handles travel logistics, fosters on-tour community, and brings each destination to life through cultural insight

who handles travel logistics, fosters on-tour community, and brings each destination to life through cultural insight Guided sightseeing with guaranteed entrance to iconic, hard-to-book sites and landmarks that are difficult to access independently

to iconic, hard-to-book sites and landmarks that are difficult to access independently A range of activity levels for exploration that fits your travel style

for exploration that fits your travel style Fun, interactive experiences – from culinary tastings and wine pairings to Irish step dancing and hands-on cultural activities – that bring each destination to life

– from culinary tastings and wine pairings to Irish step dancing and hands-on cultural activities – that bring each destination to life 24/7 traveler care focused on traveler support, travel safety, and on-tour operational support

focused on traveler support, travel safety, and on-tour operational support Interest-free monthly payment plans and low-down payments making travel in the Americas or overseas possible for all.

Best Price Guarantee

Have the confidence that the price of your tour is the best price. EF Go Ahead's Best Price Guarantee is valid at the time of booking for new reservations and applies to the price of the tour including airfare and after the value of any promotional offer or discount is applied. Learn more about the Best Price Guarantee: https://www.goaheadtours.com/about/terms.

Benefit from our New Referral Program!

The new referral program offers travelers an easy way to connect and invite friends, family members, and fellow adventurers to experience a guided group tour for themselves.

How it works: Give $100. Get $100.

Refer a friend: Any traveler who has taken a trip with or is currently booked on tour with EF Go Ahead Tours, EF Ultimate Break, or EF Adventures can now share a personal referral link via email, text, social media, or their respective EF World Journeys mobile app. Friends must be new to EF World Journeys, 18 or older, and have a valid email address to qualify.

Both travelers earn $100: When the referred traveler books, both receive $100 in travel credit. Rewards are issued 60 days after booking confirmation, and referrals must book within six months.

Earn $500 on every fifth referral: Referring travelers receive $500 for every fifth successful referral. There is no limit to how many referrals can be made, and rewards NEVER expire.

Learn more: https://www.goaheadtours.com/about/referrals.

About EF Go Ahead Tours

EF Go Ahead Tours has been a leader in guided group travel for more than 30 years, offering expertly crafted itineraries across the globe. With a focus on immersive experiences, cultural connections, and seamless travel, Go Ahead helps travelers explore the world with confidence and curiosity.

Go Ahead offers more than 200 guided trips across six continents. Each carefully planned, expertly led tour makes it easy for curious travelers of all ages to get to the heart of a destination. With a maximum group size well below the industry average, each trip has the perfect balance of planned sightseeing and free time to explore.

EF Go Ahead Tours is a tour operator brand within EF World Journeys, one of North America's leading guided, experiential travel companies.

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