Catalight Academy Reinforces Global Education Offerings with New Accreditations

Online Hub for Behavioral Health Education Receives Backing from IACET and QABA

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalight Academy, digital learning for behavioral health practitioners and parents, has been awarded accreditations by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) and the Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board (QABA) – further validating the platform's global offerings and reflecting the organization's commitment to rigorous, high-quality continuing education.

Officially launched at the start of the year, Catalight Academy (an evolution from the company's Catalight Classroom platform) has long offered continuing education units (CEUs) for all major licenses and certifications in the fields of autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). It now offers IACET CEUs, a globally recognized standard that is accepted across a wide range of professions, including education and healthcare; and QABA CEUs, for professionals who provide behavioral interventions for people with autism and related disabilities.

"The need for clinicians trained in autism and related disabilities continues to outpace supply," said Brianna Fitchett, Catalight's vice president of clinical impact. "By offering accredited CEUs and comprehensive education opportunities, Academy is preparing more providers to serve more clients, which will ultimately reduce wait times, expand access to services and improve outcomes for clients and their families."

Led by instructors from the nonprofit Catalight, one of the largest behavioral health networks in the United States and a leading global research institute, Catalight Academy offers a growing portfolio of educational opportunities, including five certificate programs with advanced opportunities, specialized courses and webinars.

"IACET accreditation allows Catalight Academy to offer CEUs to a broader group of professionals, even those who may not specialize in autism and I/DD but want to better support people in these communities," Fitchett said. "Accreditation as a QABA continuing education provider allows us to support the career development of autism professionals around the world."

In addition to IACET and QABA continuing education units, Catalight Academy provides units for psychologists, behavior analysts, speech-language pathologists and marriage and family therapists – helping practitioners maintain their credentials and stay current on evidence-based interventions while expanding access to needed services for people with I/DD.

Catalight Academy's continuing education programs emphasize efficient, outcome-driven care that doesn't rely on high hours of in-person treatment. Select offerings are available for students pursuing a career in the I/DD field and caregivers who want to better understand their child's unique needs.

To learn more or sign up for Catalight Academy, visit www.catalightacademy.org.

About Catalight

Catalight breaks down barriers and biases to create a more equitable world so people with developmental disabilities can choose their path to care. Catalight provides access to innovative, individualized care services, clinical research and advocacy — all powered by intelligent technology. Through the work of affiliate partners, Easterseals Hawaii and Easterseals Northern California, Catalight and its family of companies support people with developmental disabilities and their families across their care journey.

The Catalight family of companies is one of the largest behavioral health networks in the nation, with more than 15,000 practitioners serving 25,000 clients and families annually. Backed by more than a decade of experience and a multidisciplinary team of clinicians, we are reimagining the way people with developmental disabilities and their families experience healthcare. Catalight's goal is to ensure that individuals and families receive timely access to evidence-based treatment, including naturalistic developmental and language-based services, applied behavior analysis and speech therapy.

SOURCE Catalight Foundation, a California non-profit corporation