Collaboration Connects Early Autism Diagnosis with High-Quality, Outcomes-Driven Care Amid Industry-Wide Access Issues

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. , April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move that unites one of the nation's largest behavioral health networks with FDA-authorized diagnostic technology, the nonprofit Catalight Group and Cognoa have partnered to scale a streamlined journey from early autism diagnostic evaluation to evidenced-based treatment that fits families' needs.

As autism prevalence has climbed to 1 in 31 children in the United States, the demand for diagnostic evaluation and service is far outweighing the supply of qualified professionals who are able to provide them. Workforce shortages leave families facing developmental concerns for their children waiting months or even years for an autism evaluation during critical periods of neurodevelopment. Research has shown that such delays directly undermine long-term outcomes.

With the partnership, Cognoa, the maker of Canvas Dx™ – the first and only FDA-authorized diagnostic AI solution designed to help clinicians diagnose or rule out autism in children as young as 18 months – expands the ability to serve post-diagnosis with The Catalight Group's vast network of more than 15,000 practitioners delivering personalized services to upwards of 25,000 patients annually.

Using AI trained on diverse datasets across race, gender, geography and socioeconomic background, primary care physicians can use Canvas Dx to diagnose patients in days and refer them to The Catalight Group for immediate care.

"For too long, the path from a family's first concern to a confirmed diagnosis and then from diagnosis to the right care has been broken into disconnected pieces, with families left to navigate each gap on their own," said Cognoa CEO Sharief Taraman. "This partnership with Catalight changes that equation. By connecting Canvas Dx's diagnostic capability directly to Catalight's world-class care network, we're creating something the field has needed for years: A genuine end-to-end pathway that starts early, moves fast and is effective for children and their families."

In a time when it can take 12-24 months for a diagnosis alone, Catalight can place patients into care within 10 business days of the assessment. The powerful combination of cutting-edge technology with an unparalleled care network allows the organizations to offer greater access and the ability to serve more families without increasing wait times.

"We've always believed that every person deserves timely access to care, no matter where they live, who they are or what their diagnosis looks like. Belief alone, however, is not enough. Families need a system that actually works for them – one that starts with a timely and clinically supported diagnosis, connects them to precise care and measures what matters," said Susan Armiger, CEO of The Catalight Group. "That is exactly why this partnership with Cognoa is so important to us. Together, we are showing that equitable, sustainable autism care that focuses on quality of care over quantity of hours is possible. That should be the standard, not the exception."

The collaboration is grounded in a shared, evidence-backed commitment to value-based, precision care that measures outcomes in greater wellbeing and a higher quality of life. The Catalight Group, operating under value-based agreements, has achieved cost reductions of 30%. Its research consistently shows that lower-hour, individualized care produces outcomes equal to or better than traditional high-hour models. Cognoa's Canvas Dx has demonstrated that earlier, accurate diagnosis reduces downstream costs for payers and is already covered as a benefit under select commercial, private payer and Medicaid programs. This partnership creates a continuous, transparent journey for each child – enabling payers, providers and families to track real outcomes from the moment of concern through active treatment and beyond.

"States and payers are asking hard questions about accountability in autism care. We believe this model — objective diagnosis, individualized treatment, outcomes-based payment — is exactly the answer," Taraman said.

The combined reach of this partnership positions both organizations to extend equitable, connected care to communities where the system has historically failed.

About Catalight

The Catalight Group breaks down barriers and biases within health systems through timely, equitable and precise access to care. The nonprofit provides access to innovative, individualized care services, clinical research and advocacy — all powered by intelligent technology. Through the work of affiliate partners, Easterseals Hawaii and Easterseals Northern California, The Catalight Group is radically transforming the autism and intellectual and developmental disability journey by prioritizing wellbeing through value-based care.

The Catalight Group is one of the largest behavioral health networks in the nation, with 15,000 practitioners serving more than 25,000 clients and families annually. Backed by more than a decade of experience and a multidisciplinary team of clinicians, the organization is reimagining the way people with developmental disabilities and their families experience healthcare.

About Cognoa

Cognoa is a pediatric behavioral health company dedicated to enabling equitable access to early autism diagnosis and care. The company's flagship product, Canvas Dx™, is the first and only FDA-authorized diagnostic designed to equip primary care clinicians to diagnose or rule out autism spectrum disorder in children ages 18 months through six years — delivering results in days rather than the months or years families typically wait. Built on AI trained across diverse demographic datasets, Canvas Dx is designed to reduce diagnostic disparities and is reimbursable through select commercial and Medicaid payers. Cognoa is headquartered in Newport Beach, California. For more information, visit cognoa.com.

SOURCE Catalight Foundation, a California non-profit corporation