Category-Defining Sex Toy "Groove Thing" Now Available to Order, After Record Kickstarter

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Groove Thing, the world's first internal music player, has launched a storefront for direct ordering at gthing.com. Groove Thing's $533,000 Kickstarter set a world record for its category, thanks in part to its viral marketing videos, and signaled massive interest in a new type of device that drives intimate sensations directly from music. Experiencing music on Groove Thing empowers users to literally playlist their pleasure, generating distinct bodily sensations that are unique to every chord, instrument, and song.

Early users give the device high praise, describing Groove Thing as "mind blowing" and "unlike any other product on the market." Groove Thing again became a viral sensation on Instagram earlier this year, after numerous users posted short videos of in-hand demos at music industry conventions. Leading to multiple media appearances, including the April 20th episode of The Howard Stern Show, during which a live demo user rated the experience as "It feels damned good!"

Groove Thing, the world's first internal music player, is now available to order after record-breaking Kickstarter. Post this

Groove Thing's summer 2025 crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter received support from over 1600 backers, who collectively pledged more than half a million dollars to bring it to market. It set a world record for the highest-raising crowdfund campaign of any insertable sex toy in history. Units from the first manufacturing run are currently expected to start shipping at the end of August. Interested buyers who missed the Kickstarter can now place orders by visiting Groove Thing's newly-launched website at gthing.com.

Invented by Michael Weiss-Malik — a former NASA Mars mission software engineer and Silicon Valley executive — Groove Thing represents a completely new category in between audio and intimacy, enabling you to both hear and feel your music. Unlike "sound-responsive vibrators," which only generate a monotone buzz to the beat, Groove Thing's patent-pending technology faithfully transforms audio into high-fidelity physical sensations that precisely mirror the complex tones and textures of music. This allows users to not only hear their favorite songs, but to feel them from within, with enough detail to distinguish high notes from low, and piano from guitar. An unprecedented intimacy experience.

"Music should be felt, not just heard," said Michael Weiss-Malik, Groove Thing's inventor, founder, and CEO. "We're redefining how people connect with their favorite songs, opening new creative possibilities for musicians, and helping break down shame around bodily pleasure. This isn't just a new product; it's a whole new type of experience."

Groove Thing's hardware includes:

A pair of high-quality stereo speakers that deliver sound to your ears.

A handheld resonator with multiple attachments for internal or external use.

Co-founded by Elizabeth Dell — founder of the couples intimacy app Amorus, and a seasoned movie producer — Groove Thing is also joined by Caitlin V Neal as Chief Groove Officer. A sex educator, DJ, and host of Good Sex on HBO, Caitlin brings a rare blend of scientific knowledge, musical expertise, and cultural fluency to the company's mission.

"I've been a sex and relationship coach for over a decade, and I've long suspected that music and sensation could be combined to bring people to new heights of connection and pleasure," said Neal. "Groove Thing isn't just another toy. It's a first of its kind. It's sensual, embodied, transformative… and deeply pleasurable."

Groove Thing was developed in partnership with Design 1st, the award-winning firm behind the original We-Vibe™.

Links

Storefront:

https://gthing.com/

Viral marketing video:

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLSbW5CxEdX/

Viral Instagram user post examples:

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DUnk1K1kdWX/

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DUMItDVE3VD/

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DT3w2ioAQVR/

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DUmznX0kblw/

About Groove Thing

Groove Thing is pioneering a new dimension of music consumption — one that blends high-fidelity sound with groundbreaking internal resonance technology. Founded by Michael Weiss-Malik, with co-founder Elizabeth Dell, the company is redefining how we experience music, connection, and intimacy.

SOURCE Groove Thing