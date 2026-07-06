Outer space marriage proposal sets new world record

PACIFICA, Calif., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A California man delivered the world's "most out of this world marriage proposal," by displaying a message on an orbiting satellite and having a picture taken of it. The resulting photo, featuring a handwritten note and picture of the couple in the foreground, with the Earth and outer space in the background, is believed to set a new world record for the highest-altitude written marriage proposal in human history.

The suitor, Michael Weiss-Malik, is CEO of electronics startup Groove Thing. He invented its namesake device the day after first connecting with now-fiance Michelle Lodwick, and she's been a frequent presence in the company's launch events and online media. This week marks the third anniversary of both their relationship and Groove Thing's existence.

World's most "out of this world" marriage proposal comes from space and sets new record. Post this

The full proposal can be viewed online at spaceproposal.com. The site features additional personal messages from the prospective groom to the prospective bride and encourages visitors to leave comments for the newly engaged couple.

Claimed world record

The only other known written marriage proposal from space occurred aboard the International Space Station, in 2023. According to Wikipedia, the station orbits at an average altitude of 260 miles above Earth.

The satellite used for Weiss-Malik's proposal message is run by CrunchLabs, which operates spaceselfie.com, a website that allows anyone to take personalized photos from orbit. Tracking data for the satellite shows its orbital altitude averages 354 miles — beating the 2023 record by nearly 100 miles.

SOURCE Groove Thing