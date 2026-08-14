Category Disruptor Living Proof Debuts Sheer Clean Dry Shampoo Mist, its First Non-Aerosol Dry Shampoo Inspired by Skincare

The new patent-pending Micellar Bi-phase Cleansing System reimagines the clean hair experience for a 100% invisible finish* and weightless feel.

BOSTON, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Proof, the science-backed haircare brand and leader in dry shampoo innovation, introduces Perfect hair Day™ Sheer Clean Dry Shampoo Mist, a breakthrough non-aerosol dry shampoo that actually cleans hair, looks invisible, and feels weightless.

Image Courtesy of Living Proof

In the U.S., nearly 7 in 10 women wash their hair only a few times per week,** yet only 2 in 10 women reach for dry shampoo.*** The most cited concerns include a white, chalky residue and hair that doesn't feel truly clean, alongside growing consumer interest in alternative dry shampoo formats. To directly address these evolving consumer needs, Living Proof set out to reimagine non-aerosol dry shampoo using their signature, MIT-born scientific approach to innovative solutions.

"Creating a non-aerosol solution that delivers the high-performance clean consumers have come to expect from Living Proof, while achieving a truly invisible finish, was an incredibly complex technical challenge. Through years of evaluating technologies, formats, and delivery systems — completing 884 performance tests, conducting 314 experiments, creating 146 prototypes, and exploring more than 30 pump options — we refined the formula to deliver a consistent, high-performing clean hair experience." said Ron McLaughlin, Chief R&D Officer at Living Proof.

To power this category-defining innovation, the Living Proof scientists looked beyond traditional haircare and drew inspiration from micellar cleansing technologies used in skincare. The result is the brand's patent-pending Micellar Bi-phase Cleansing System, a dual-action technology developed specifically for hair that helps loosen and absorb oil while delivering a clean, weightless feel. The formula is further enhanced by a Micro-suspending Network for even, effortless application and Bioadaptive Superfruit to help maintain scalp moisture and comfort.

Since entering the category in 2015, Living Proof has continued to evolve its dry shampoo portfolio — from Original Dry Shampoo's signature clean with light texture to Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo's wash-like clean with softness. Today, Sheer Clean Dry Shampoo Mist represents a pivotal milestone in Living Proof's dry shampoo innovation journey, further strengthening a portfolio that has become a trusted part of consumers' routines, with 1 Living Proof dry shampoo sold every 10 seconds* (*Based on 2025 Living Proof global sales).

"For more than a decade, Living Proof has pushed the boundaries of what dry shampoo can achieve through breakthrough science and a deep understanding of our consumers," said Brian Kennedy, CEO of Living Proof. "Perfect hair Day™ Sheer Clean Dry Shampoo Mist represents the next chapter in our dry shampoo innovation journey and our continued commitment to developing solutions that evolve alongside changing consumer needs and routines."

Perfect hair Day™ Sheer Clean Dry Shampoo Mist

A micellar-powered dry shampoo mist that actually cleans hair, looks invisible + feels weightless.

Key Benefits

Freshly washed, residue-free look

Clean, weightless feel

Gentle on scalp

Key Claims

Actually cleans hair

100% invisible finish*

100% dark hair approved *

No heavy buildup

Ingredients

Patent-pending Micellar Bi-phase Cleansing System loosens + absorbs oil for a clean, weightless feel.

loosens + absorbs oil for a clean, weightless feel. Micro-suspending Network helps maintain an even, effortless application.

helps maintain an even, effortless application. Bioadaptive Superfruit maintains scalp moisture and comfort.

Perfect hair Day™ Sheer Clean Dry Shampoo Mist will be available from August 14th at LivingProof.com for $33 (3.4 oz.).

About Living Proof

MIT-born in 2005, Living Proof was founded when an unlikely combination of biotech scientists and renowned hair stylists came together to pioneer a first-of-its-kind haircare philosophy based in science. Their mission was to create inventive solutions designed to solve real-world hair problems, not conceal them. Today, Living Proof's MIT foundation drives everything they do, guiding discovery-based formulation philosophy and informing the development of breakthrough, proprietary solutions refined through rigorous testing and validated in real life. Twenty years later, with 120 global patents and 200+ awards, the brand continues to put research at the forefront - because they believe perfect hair days aren't luck, they're engineered. For more information, visit livingproof.com.

*Based on consumer use study.

**Based on 53% washing a few times per week plus 16% washing once per week or less. Mintel 2025.

***Based on dry shampoo US household penetration source: Numerator.

SOURCE Living Proof