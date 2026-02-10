Living Proof Introduces Perfect hair Day™ Style Refresh Mist to Revolutionize Between-Wash Styling and Give Consumers Time Back

Women spend an average of one hour washing and styling their hair, three times per week. Style Refresh Mist helps consumers reclaim that time by erasing bedhead, creases, and bends in seconds for a style that looks brand new without starting over. In professional and consumer studies conducted by Living Proof, participants were able to skip the full wash routine and achieve their desired style in an average of 70% less time.2 By reducing the need for frequent re-washing and restyling, this innovation can help save hours each week.

A first-of-its-kind between wash day styling solution, Style Refresh Mist works to revive day two, three, or four hair to look and feel freshly styled without the time commitment of a full wash day. This launch is the first innovation under the brand's recommitment to its roots, grounded in MIT-born science that is lab-tested and life-proven.

"With Style Refresh Mist, we took on the challenge of extending styles between washes and making it faster and easier to refresh and restyle dry hair without starting over," said Ron McLaughlin, Chief R&D Officer at Living Proof. "The formula works by resetting the hydrogen bonds that shape the hair, allowing you to smooth creases, revive your style, and get a freshly styled look in a fraction of the time. It was rigorously tested and refined through real-life use to ensure consistent, reliable results every day."

Powered by the Style Refresh Complex, a blend of amino acids, polypeptides, and hydrating actives, the formula temporarily resets hydrogen bonds to enable hair to be reshaped and refreshed without washing. Additionally, the product provides thermal protection up to 450⁰F, smooths frizz and flyaways, adds softness and shine, and delivers a fresh, long-lasting scent. Whether a workout has disrupted a fresh blowout, you want to restyle your natural texture, curls have loosened over time, or creases have formed from hair ties, Style Refresh Mist allows users to quickly reset both style and shape in one effortless step.

Based on a consumer use study2:

96% agreed the product refreshed their hair

100% agreed the product extends style between wash days when paired with Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo

96% agreed the scent helped keep hair smelling and feeling fresh all day

Perfect hair Day Style Refresh Mist

$32 / 5 oz. | $18 / 1.7 oz.

An ultra-fine restyling mist that reshapes hair to bring back day-1 look and feel, while neutralizing odors and providing thermal protection.

Key Benefits & Claims:

Thermal heat protection up to 450⁰F

Smooths frizz and flyaways

Provides lightweight hydration

Adds softness and shine

Erases creases in seconds

Refreshes and redefines curls

Key Ingredient:

Style Refresh Complex: A blend of amino acids, polypeptides, and hydrating actives help reset hydrogen bonds responsible for the shape of the hair

About Living Proof:

MIT-born in 2005, Living Proof was founded when an unlikely combination of biotech scientists and renowned hair stylists came together to pioneer a first-of-its-kind haircare philosophy based in science. Their mission was to create inventive solutions designed to solve real-world hair problems, not conceal them. Today, Living Proof's MIT foundation drives everything they do, guiding discovery-based formulation philosophy and informing the development of breakthrough, proprietary solutions refined through rigorous testing and validated in real life. Twenty years later, with 120 global patents and 200+ awards, the brand continues to put research at the forefront - because they believe perfect hair days aren't luck, they're engineered. For more information, visit livingproof.com .

1 Based on product use studies comparing wash-and-style vs. restyle time

2Based on a consumer use survey of 213 women

SOURCE Living Proof