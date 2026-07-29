Caterpillar Invests in the Future of Manufacturing Talent in Illinois

Investment will focus on reducing barriers to training, defining in-demand skills for future jobs and connecting individuals to careers in manufacturing

IRVING, Texas, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced the launch of its workforce commitment in Illinois, the most recent investment in its five-year, $100 million Building the Future Workforce Initiative. With an allocation of up to $10 million, the funding aims to prepare workers across Illinois for the modern manufacturing and industry technician jobs of the future.

Caterpillar is allocating up to $10 million in Illinois to prepare workers for the manufacturing jobs of the future.

"Caterpillar's roots run deep in Illinois, and so does our commitment to building a strong and skilled workforce," said Christy Pambianchi, Caterpillar's chief human resources officer. "This investment builds on that legacy, helping ensure people have a clear path to manufacturing careers today while equipping the next generation of Illinoisans with the skills they need to succeed."

Why Illinois?

Backed by a strong manufacturing base and Caterpillar's extensive footprint, Illinois provides an ideal environment to advance innovative workforce development initiatives. Caterpillar employs more than 17,000 people across Illinois, including major manufacturing sites as well as the company's downtown Peoria offices.

"Caterpillar's commitment to strengthening our workforce will help more Illinoisans get the skills they need to successfully enter the workforce and ensure our manufacturers have the talent they need to grow and compete," said Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker. "I'm proud to work alongside their team as we create more pathways to good-paying careers and solidify Illinois' global manufacturing leadership."

Today's announcement, held at Caterpillar's Edwards Demonstration & Learning Center, marks the launch of an effort that will extend across multiple Illinois communities where the company has a manufacturing footprint, including East Peoria, Mapleton, Morton, Pontiac and Decatur. Illinois offers the infrastructure, talent and educational institutions needed to develop innovative training models that could be replicated across the country.

Caterpillar's investment will strengthen collaboration between Illinois training institutions and employers so individuals receive more accessible, affordable and relevant training that leads to career advancement; implement outreach and engagement programs to build understanding of modern manufacturing among Illinois students, parents and educators; explore innovative training and financing models so workers can access cutting-edge, community-tailored programs; and share successful innovation models and best practices with the wider industry.

To advance these efforts across the state, Caterpillar is collaborating with leading organizations to strengthen pathways in manufacturing and industrial skills for the current and future workforce. Collaborators include, but are not limited to, the Greater Peoria Leadership Council, the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur & Macon County, the Livingston Area Career Center and Heartland Community College.

This marks the fourth allocation for this initiative, which includes two state launches and an innovation challenge. For more information on how these funds are upskilling talent for manufacturing and industry technician roles, and to stay up to date on future announcements, visit the Caterpillar Building the Future Workforce Initiative.

About Caterpillar

For more than a century, Caterpillar has built a better, more sustainable world. With 2025 sales and revenues of $67.6 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is shaping the future as the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Backed by one of the largest independent global dealer networks and financing services through Cat Financial, the company's primary business segments: Power & Energy, Construction Industries and Resource Industries are solving customers' toughest challenges through commercial excellence and advanced technology, driven by a highly skilled, dedicated global team. Learn more at www.caterpillar.com.

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.