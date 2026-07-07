Caterpillar expands mining technology capabilities with Skycatch acquisition

Near-real-time spatial data and AI capabilities strengthen mine planning and execution

IRVING, Texas, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) has acquired Skycatch, Inc. (Skycatch), a leading provider of spatial data capture, processing and analysis solutions for the mining industry, further enhancing its capabilities following the recent acquisition of RPMGlobal (RPM). The acquisition expands Caterpillar's portfolio of data-driven mining technology solutions that help customers optimize material movement.

Caterpillar is expanding its portfolio of data-driven mining technology with the acquisition of Skycatch.

"Acquiring Skycatch aligns with our strategy to solve our customers' toughest challenges," said Denise Johnson, group president, Caterpillar Resource Industries. "By integrating near-real-time, high-resolution spatial data into both RPM and MineStar solutions, we can help customers improve mine site performance by enhancing safety, productivity and predictability across their operations using both staffed and autonomous fleets."

Skycatch's technology captures high-frequency, high-precision, large-scale spatial data and pairs it with a suite of AI capabilities that identify, measure and interact with the data to deliver improved operational performance. This gives mining customers a more up-to-date view of their operations, improving the speed, accuracy and precision of decision-making.

"Skycatch's ability to process large volumes of spatial data at dramatically improved speeds opens up a fundamentally different way of operating," said Richard Mathews, CEO of RPMGlobal. "With a near real-time spatial view of the operation, miners can adjust plans as conditions change, improve alignment between planning and execution, and deliver more predictable outcomes."

By generating a near-real-time digital twin of the mining site and integrating it directly into existing software solutions, customers can incorporate accurate, current data into their planning and execution workflows. The result is improved decision-making, reduced delays and greater confidence in daily operations.

"We're incredibly proud of what Skycatch has built over the past decade and excited for this next chapter with Caterpillar," said Christian Sanz, Skycatch Founder & CEO. "This next step strengthens our ability to support our customers while increasing the value we can deliver."

About Caterpillar

For more than a century, Caterpillar has built a better, more sustainable world. With 2025 sales and revenues of $67.6 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is shaping the future as the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Backed by one of the largest independent global dealer networks and financing services through Cat Financial, the company's primary business segments: Power & Energy, Construction Industries and Resource Industries are solving customers' toughest challenges through commercial excellence and advanced technology, driven by a highly skilled, dedicated global team. Learn more at www.caterpillar.com.

About RPMGlobal

RPMGlobal [RPM®] is a global leader in the provision and development of mining software solutions to the mining industry. RPM has been advancing the global mining industry through the provision of innovative software solutions and deep domain expertise for almost 50 years. The company's innovative technology solutions support mining clients to extract more value at every stage of the mining lifecycle. In partnership with the industry, RPM has delivered safer, cleaner and more efficient operations in over 125 countries. Learn more at www.rpmglobal.com.

About Skycatch

Skycatch is a provider of spatial data capture, processing and analytics solutions for mining and industrial operations. The company's technology enables the rapid generation of high-precision 3D data and insights, supporting more accurate, timely and data-driven decision-making across site operations. Skycatch's solutions are used by global customers to improve visibility, consistency and efficiency in complex operating environments. Learn more at www.skycatch.com.

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.