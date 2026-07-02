Caterpillar Invests in the Future of Texas' Manufacturing Workforce

Investment will focus on reducing barriers to training, defining in-demand skills for future jobs, and connecting individuals to careers in advanced manufacturing.

Texas State Technical College, Manufacturing Institute and local organizations will help advance the effort.

IRVING, Texas, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced the launch of its workforce commitment in Texas, marking another meaningful step in its five-year, $100 million Building the Future Workforce Initiative. With an initial allocation of up to $5 million, the funding aims to prepare current and future workers across Texas for advanced manufacturing and industry technician jobs of tomorrow.

Caterpillar is announcing an investment in the future of Texas manufacturing workforce, focused on reducing barriers to training, defining in-demand skills for future jobs and connecting individuals to careers in advanced manufacturing. Caterpillar is pledging up to $5 million to help prepare current and future workers across Texas for advanced manufacturing and industry technician jobs of tomorrow.

"Caterpillar believes building a strong workforce starts with investing in people and helping them develop the skills needed to be successful," said Christy Pambianchi, Caterpillar's chief human resources officer. "Texas is a manufacturing powerhouse and a vital hub for innovation. Through this pledge, we're capitalizing on those strengths and preparing Texans for the jobs of today and the advanced technology and manufacturing careers of tomorrow."

Why Texas?

Texas, a recognized leader in American manufacturing, was selected for the workforce commitment because of Caterpillar's deep roots in the state. Texas is home to 6,630 Caterpillar employees spanning from the company's Irving headquarters to 17 facilities across the state, including the 1.7-million-square-foot, high-tech engine facility in Seguin, where today's announcement took place. Texas also boasts the infrastructure, expertise and strong educational institutions needed to develop innovative training models that could serve as a national example.

Caterpillar's initial investment will explore reducing financial barriers to training, developing a future-ready skills framework and strengthening pathways that connect students to careers in advanced manufacturing and industrial skills. To advance these efforts across the state, Caterpillar is collaborating with leading organizations, including Texas State Technical College, the Manufacturing Institute, and local stakeholders such as the Seguin Economic Development Corporation.

This marks the second state launch for this initiative. For more information on how these funds are upskilling talent for advanced manufacturing and industry technician roles, and to keep up with future state launches, visit the Caterpillar Building the Future Workforce Initiative here.

About Caterpillar

For more than a century, Caterpillar has built a better, more sustainable world. With 2025 sales and revenues of $67.6 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is shaping the future as the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Backed by one of the largest independent global dealer networks and financing services through Cat Financial, the company's primary business segments: Power & Energy, Construction Industries and Resource Industries are solving customers' toughest challenges through commercial excellence and advanced technology, driven by a highly skilled, dedicated global team. Learn more at www.caterpillar.com.

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.