Cato Advances Enterprise Defense, Joining the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program

Through Daybreak, Cato will leverage advanced AI cyber capabilities to power the future of agentic defense

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, delivering the leading network security platform for the AI era, today announced it is joining the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program to help bring OpenAI cyber capabilities into trusted defensive workflows through industry partners. This initiative builds on Cato's existing partnership with OpenAI and participation in the Trusted Access for Cyber program to explore ways to help improve CVE discovery and prioritization.

Through Daybreak, Cato will work with OpenAI to help expand from internal testing into real-world security products and services used by enterprises every day. The work will focus on practical defensive use cases where Cato's AI-native network security platform can provide the visibility, context, and control needed to help organizations keep pace in the AI era. The companies will also collaborate on standards for safety and abuse prevention, including controls to monitor and prevent unsanctioned activity.

Built for the AI era, Cato Networks is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity platforms globally. The company's SASE platform converges networking, security, access, and AI security in a single cloud-native platform that simplifies operations while improving security outcomes. Cato's architecture gives enterprises the ability to see activity across users, devices, applications, data, cloud resources, and AI interactions, correlate that activity into shared context, and enforce policy globally from the Cato Cloud.

Cato recently demonstrated the operational impact of its unique architecture by reducing time-to-protect for newly disclosed vulnerabilities to 45 minutes with full agentic CVE mitigation. The milestone illustrates how Cato's cloud-native architecture and frontier AI capabilities can work together to accelerate vulnerability analysis, protection generation, validation, and global deployment when AI-assisted security operations are paired with the right governance and human oversight.

"Security teams are under pressure to respond at machine speed, but speed alone is not enough," said Shlomo Kramer, co-founder and CEO of Cato Networks. "AI in security will not be defined by access to models alone. It will be defined by who can connect these models to the data, controls, and architecture needed to protect customers in the real world. The OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program gives Cato the opportunity to work with OpenAI on bringing advanced AI capabilities into the Cato platform to power the next generation of agentic defense and help security teams close the gap between new threats and meaningful protection."

With OpenAI Daybreak, Cato joins a growing community of organizations working to understand how frontier AI can support defenders and strengthen security. As AI accelerates attacker activity and increases the pace of vulnerability discovery and exploitation, enterprises need autonomous protection that evolves at machine speed.

Learn more about how Cato AI Security empowers organizations to secure the AI they use, build, and run from a unified platform. For more on the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, visit: https://openai.com/daybreak/

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks, a leader in SASE and AI security, delivers secure, zero-trust access everywhere to thousands of customers worldwide. Built for organizations operating across all cloud and hybrid environments, the Cato SASE Platform unifies networking, security, and access, providing them as elastic, modular capabilities that organizations can easily adopt and grow over time. Cato combines the Cato Cloud, a purpose-built global network, with simplified operational experience, all delivered across a robust, AI-driven platform. With Cato, organizations modernize confidently, operate with greater resilience, and innovate faster, without added complexity or risk.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.

Media Contact

Cato Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Cato Networks