Caylent Launches Caylent Accelerate™ for Agentic Cloud Operations, Expediting 70% of Remediation Work and Reducing MTTR by 40%

A new AWS-native managed services model powered by Amazon Bedrock AgentCore

and trained on 12 years of proprietary CloudOps intelligence that anticipates issues

before they surface, continuously optimizes cost and performance, and evolves

alongside the business it serves.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Operations teams are under pressure no headcount strategy can solve. Incident queues grow faster than engineers can triage them. Cost optimization recommendations accumulate unactioned. Engineers spend the majority of their day on reactive work instead of building.

Caylent, an AI-First AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Anthropic Preferred Services Partner, and AWS Managed Services Provider, is changing that. With the launch of Caylent Accelerate™ for Agentic Cloud Operations, organizations gain a measurable, immediate shift in how cloud operations get done. Agents handle the highest-volume, lowest-differentiation work that used to consume entire engineering teams, freeing those teams to spend their time on the application and business logic work that moves the business forward. And because agents carry context forward from every task they complete, the same operational issue does not surface twice, and time to resolution keeps falling.

Managed services that anticipate, optimize, and evolve

Instant incident triage by agents. Every ticket arrives with context, root-cause signals, and a recommended resolution path before a human is paged.

70% of remediation tasks accelerated by agents. Guardrailed agents do the work; our AWS architects and engineers approve and audit.

40% lower mean time to resolution. Fewer minutes between an incident and a fix, every time.

Continuous cost optimization recommendations surfaced by agents. Savings opportunities become visible the moment they appear in the environment.

Agents retain memory of every completed task, eliminating repeat incidents so engineers can shift from reactive operations work to innovation.

"What we're building with Caylent Accelerate™ is a new operating model for cloud, one where intelligence compounds with every ticket resolved, capacity scales with context instead of headcount, and operations get ahead of problems instead of chasing them," said Valerie Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of Caylent. "Twelve years of CloudOps data and AWS power this. Every customer should expect this level of sophistication from their managed services partner. We're setting that standard today."

Caylent Accelerate™ for Agentic Cloud Operations is available through three engagement paths, designed to meet customers where they already are in their cloud journey.

1. Managed Services through CloudOps Core

Caylent's CloudOps Core combines our AI agents with the AWS-certified architects and operators who run them, delivered as one accountable team. Customers gain the outcomes of an agentic operations system with measurable value starting the moment onboarding completes. The agents can integrate through customers' Slack or Caylent's MSP platform, so triage, escalation, and optimization signals flow into intuitive user interfaces. Packages start at $7,500 USD per month, with tiers that scale to match each customer's cloud operations footprint.

2. 30-Day Free Trial After a Migration

Every new qualified Caylent migration customer is automatically enrolled in a 30-day CloudOps Core trial the moment their migration project closes. Full access to our agentic system and the supporting AWS expert team with no additional contract and no setup fee.

3. Custom AIOps Platform

For enterprises that want to own their agentic operations infrastructure, Caylent designs and builds a custom AIOps platform tailored to existing tooling, incident management workflows, and team structure. Engagements begin with a fixed-fee AIOps Blueprint starting at $125K USD.

"For more than a decade, ExecOnline has trusted Caylent's AWS expertise to run our cloud environment. The consistency of their team and the depth of their operational knowledge have made them feel like an extension of ours," said Stewart Garner, VP of Engineering at ExecOnline. "They have built agents alongside our engineering team that have already made meaningful improvements to how we operate, and what they are bringing next with agentic cloud operations is exactly the kind of innovation we look to Caylent for."

How it works

Caylent Accelerate™ for Agentic Cloud Operations is built on three foundations that, taken together, are not replicable by a generic AI tool or a hyperscaler-native service alone.

Twelve years of CloudOps ticket history. Our AI agents are trained on the proprietary operational data that defines how the best AWS teams triage incidents, escalate the right issues, remediate, and optimize.

Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, AWS frontier agents, AWS MCP Server and Amazon OpenSearch Serverless. The platform is built on AWS, ensuring deep alignment with the AWS roadmap and giving customers running Amazon Bedrock workloads a natural implementation partner.

Multi-agent architecture with guardrailed remediation and SLO frameworks. Every agent action is bounded by guardrails defined by Caylent's AWS experts, with SLO-driven measurement built in from the start.

Availability and next steps

Caylent Accelerate™ for Agentic Cloud Operations is available immediately. CloudOps Core packages start at $7,500 USD per month. Enterprise AIOps platform builds begin with an AIOps Blueprint engagement starting at $125K USD. Qualified migration customers are automatically enrolled in the 30-day free trial upon project completion.

To learn more or speak with a Caylent cloud architect, visit https://caylent.com/caylent-accelerate-agentic-cloud-operations or meet the team at booth #643 AWS Summit New York on June 17, 2026.

About Caylent

Since 2015, Caylent has grown alongside organizations modernizing on AWS. It is the operating partner they trust to build, run, and evolve intelligent systems at scale. As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Anthropic Preferred Services Partner, and AWS Managed Services Provider, with ten Partner of the Year Awards including GenAI, Migration, and Security Consulting Partner of the Year in 2025, Caylent combines deep AWS expertise, proprietary accelerators, and an agentic delivery system to move organizations from idea to impact, faster. Learn more at caylent.com.

SOURCE Caylent