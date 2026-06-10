Caylent Signs Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate AI Innovation, Customer Experience Transformation, and Agentic Cloud Operations

Expanded collaboration will fuel Caylent's agentic AI practice, newly formed Amazon Connect practice anchored by the Pronetx acquisition, and managed services model through agentic cloud operations.

IRVINE, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caylent, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, today announced a new multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The agreement accelerates Caylent's investments across three high-growth areas: agentic AI, next-generation managed services, and customer experience transformation powered by Amazon Connect. The collaboration comes as enterprises increasingly seek partners who can take AI from proof of concept to production and continue delivering value as the technology evolves.

"What Caylent and AWS are building together is what enterprise AI actually looks like in production." said Valerie Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of Caylent. "Agentic systems that keep delivering value long after go-live, customer experiences that transform through Amazon Connect, and managed services that get smarter over time. This SCA is the formal expansion of more than a decade of compounding partnership. We know how to take customers from ambition to outcomes and that's what we're here to do."

"We're seeing a new class of partner emerge — one that uses AI to compress timelines, embed intelligence into ongoing operations, and deliver outcomes that compound over time rather than ending at go-live," said Dr. Ruba Borno, Vice President, AWS Specialists & Partners. "Caylent is building that way across agentic AI, managed services, and customer experience, and this collaboration gives them the investment to do it at scale."

Transforming Customer Experience with Amazon Connect

Under the new SCA, Caylent will expand its newly established customer engagement practice, building on its recent acquisition of Pronetx, a customer experience transformation firm with deep specialization in Amazon Connect and AWS-native omnichannel solutions. Pronetx has deployed more than 40,000 native agent workspace seats and manages over one million daily calls across Fortune 25 organizations, federal agencies, and public sector deployments.

Caylent's Amazon Connect team now delivers the full arc of customer engagement transformation, from legacy contact center migration to Agentic CX, backed by Caylent's cloud engineering depth and AI-native delivery model. For organizations already on Amazon Connect, Caylent now layers in agentic customer engagement capabilities that reduce handle times, improve customer satisfaction, and drive continuous improvement across the entire customer journey. Learn more about our Customer Experience Transformation services.

Innovating Cloud Operations and the Managed Services Model

Building on more than a decade of managed services excellence through the acquisition of Trek10, Caylent's SCA supports dedicated investment in a new class of managed services and cloud operations offerings designed to go beyond traditional infrastructure monitoring and incident response to proactive resolution and continuous optimization.

As part of this initiative, Caylent will grow its managed services engineering team and develop new capabilities built on the latest advances in AWS AI services, including Amazon Bedrock AgentCore and AWS DevOps Agents. For customers, this translates to a managed services experience that anticipates issues before they surface, continuously optimizes cost and performance, and evolves alongside their business, fundamentally shifting the model from keeping the lights on to driving continuous cloud evolution.

Scaling Agentic AI from Proof of Concept to Production

Organizations across financial services, healthcare, and technology — including Glean and Smarsh — are already working with Caylent to build agentic systems on AWS that increase efficiency and drive competitive differentiation. From embedding agentic capabilities into the software development lifecycle to deploying multi-agent workflows that transform business processes, the expanded collaboration gives customers faster access to proof-of-concept engagements and the technical depth to take AI solutions from concept to production in weeks rather than months.

"Building production-grade agentic systems requires deep expertise in both AI and the underlying cloud infrastructure — and Caylent brings both," said Zubin Irani, VP, Partnerships at Glean. "Their team helped us move from concept to deployment on AWS AI services at a pace that matched our ambition. As Glean helps enterprises put AI to work through secure, context-aware experiences, partners like Caylent who know how to build on AWS at speed are essential to that mission."

"Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker gave us the building blocks to reimagine communications compliance. Caylent brought the agentic engineering expertise to help us put them to work. Together, we developed the AI SDLC frameworks and MLOps best practices that make responsible AI innovation possible at our scale," said Kamesh Tumsi, Chief Product Officer at Smarsh. "That's the difference between a partner who talks about AI transformation and one who actually builds it with you."

About Caylent

Since 2015, Caylent has grown alongside organizations modernizing on AWS. It is the operating partner they trust to build, run, and evolve intelligent systems at scale. As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, dedicated Anthropic partner, and AWS Managed Services Provider, with 10 Partner of the Year Awards including GenAI, Migration, and Security Consulting Partner of the Year in 2025, Caylent combines deep AWS expertise, proprietary IP, and an agentic delivery system to move organizations from idea to impact, faster. For more information, visit www.caylent.com.

SOURCE Caylent