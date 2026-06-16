CBC Global Ammunition and Paligen Technologies Form Strategic Alliance to Advance Medium-Caliber Ammunition Capabilities

Alliance combines advanced engineering, energetic materials expertise, and large-scale ammunition manufacturing to support U.S. and allied defense requirements.

PARIS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CBC Global Ammunition, one of the world's leading ammunition manufacturers, announced today the signing of a Strategic Alliance Agreement with Paligen Technologies, a U.S.-based advanced manufacturing and engineering company, during the Eurosatory exhibition in Paris.

The agreement establishes a collaborative framework for the companies to jointly pursue opportunities in the medium-caliber ammunition sector, with an initial focus on U.S. government programs and future requirements for tactical and training ammunition solutions.

Paligen Technologies and CBC Global Ammunition

The alliance brings together CBC's vertically integrated ammunition manufacturing capabilities, global industrial scale, and expanding U.S. manufacturing footprint with Paligen's expertise in advanced engineering, energetic materials, and defense systems integration. Together, the companies will develop and deliver competitive, reliable, and resilient solutions that support evolving defense requirements.

Under the agreement, CBC and Paligen will collaborate across business development, engineering, manufacturing, qualification, and program execution activities, leveraging their complementary strengths to address current and future medium-caliber ammunition opportunities.

The partnership also supports broader objectives related to strengthening supply chain resilience, expanding industrial capacity, and enhancing the availability of domestically produced and supported defense solutions for U.S. and allied customers. The alliance is also expected to support future U.S.-based manufacturing initiatives in the medium-caliber ammunition sector.

"This strategic alliance represents an important milestone in CBC's continued commitment to supporting the U.S. defense market," said Fabio Mazzaro, CEO of CBC Global Ammunition. "By combining CBC's manufacturing expertise and global industrial capabilities with Paligen's engineering excellence and strong U.S. presence, we are creating a powerful team capable of supporting demanding defense programs and delivering trusted solutions to our customers."

"This alliance is a great opportunity to work collaboratively with one of the world's premier ammunition manufacturers in CBC and to bring to bear our engineering and DoW programmatic experience. The Department of War will be the beneficiary of a more robust, capable, and modernized supply chain." said Katie Hartman, Vice President of Paligen Technologies Aerospace and Defense.

The Strategic Alliance Agreement reflects both companies' commitment to long-term cooperation and to advancing innovative, dependable, and scalable ammunition solutions for defense customers worldwide.

About CBC Global Ammunition

Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2026, CBC Global Ammunition is one of the world's largest and most respected ammunition manufacturers, supplying military, law enforcement, and commercial markets around the world.

Through its globally recognized brands - including CBC, Magtech, MEN, Extreme Performance, and SinterFire - and its vertically integrated industrial structure, CBC produces more than two billion rounds annually and employs more than 3,000 professionals across Brazil, the United States, Germany and Belgium.

CBC also maintains strategic interests in New Lachaussée and Fritz Werner, globally recognized leaders in ammunition manufacturing equipment, production systems, and defense industrial solutions, further strengthening the group's unique vertically integrated capabilities.

For more information, please visit:

cbcglobal-ammunition.com

cbcdefense.com

About Paligen Technologies

Paligen Technologies is a U.S.-based advanced manufacturing and engineering company serving the aerospace, defense, maritime, and chemical production sectors. The company develops energetic materials, precision components, engineering solutions, and industrial production capabilities supporting critical national security and industrial requirements.

Paligen Technologies is headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with additional operations in Kentucky and Texas.

For more information, please visit:

paligentech.com

[email protected]

SOURCE Paligen Technologies, Inc.