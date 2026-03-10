REPKON USA Reborn as Paligen Technologies

New Name Aligns with Company's Product Portfolio and Mission

TAMPA, Fla., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REPKON USA Holdings, Inc., a U.S.-based defense contractor that delivers innovative solutions for the defense, aerospace, and energy manufacturing industries, today announced the company and its subsidiaries will be renamed as Paligen Technologies, Inc. effective immediately.

The adoption of the new name forms part of a broader rebranding strategy intended to create a distinct and independent market identity. The transition to Paligen Technologies is designed to eliminate any potential confusion regarding its company affiliations arising from the previous name, reinforce brand clarity, and better align the company's identity with its operations, business direction, and presence in the U.S. The new name also more closely aligns with its mission. The word, Paligen, is a combination of the words palingenesis, meaning rebirth or renewal, and paladin, which refers to a noble warrior or champion for a just cause. The unification of these two concepts clarifies the company's identity and capabilities to customers, key partners, and government leadership.

"The name Paligen embodies the company's mission and the posture of our nation's industrial base at this unique time in history. It fits who we are and what we do. While we have a desire to distinguish ourselves and present clearly to our customers, this move also presents us with an opportunity to align our identity with our mission." said Bryan Van Brunt, President of Paligen Technologies, Inc.

Subsidiaries of Paligen Technologies, Inc. will bear the Paligen branding as well. Paligen Aerospace and Defense, LLC includes its defense programs with the U.S. Department of War and its commercial aerospace business. Paligen Chemical, LLC is its chemical engineering company that designs and operates energetics facilities, and McCormick Stevenson, LLC will bear the Moniker, "a Paligen Technologies Company."

Paligen Technologies, Inc. has distinguished itself with accelerated growth, success, and expansion since its launch in 2024. Significant milestones in the company's formative years include a $435 million United States Army awarded contract to produce Trinitrotoluene (TNT) in the United States, a first since the 1980s. The acquisitions of prominent defense engineering firm, McCormick Stevenson Corporation, and a former General Dynamics – Ordnance and Tactical Systems 38-acre manufacturing facility location in Garland, Texas added key capabilities to an already robust program and technical team.

About Paligen Technologies

Paligen Technologies, Inc. is a U.S.-based company with over 400 employees that manufactures aerospace and defense components; provides world-class engineering and design services for aerospace, defense and maritime applications; and designs, constructs and operates chemical production facilities. Paligen Technologies, Inc. has its headquarters in Tampa, Florida with locations in Kentucky and Texas.

