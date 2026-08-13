Cboe Global Markets Declares Increased Third-Quarter 2026 Dividend

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Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Aug 13, 2026, 16:30 ET

  • Quarterly cash dividend increased 19 percent to $0.86 per share
  • 16th consecutive year Cboe has increased its dividend

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading global markets operator and pioneer in equity and index derivatives, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.86 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2026, representing a 19 percent increase from the prior quarter's dividend of $0.72 per share.

The third-quarter 2026 dividend is payable on September 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of August 31, 2026.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is a leading global markets operator with a long history of innovation in equity and index derivatives. Since launching the world's first listed options exchange in 1973, Cboe has pioneered landmark products, including the introduction of S&P 500® index options and the creation of the VIX® Index, the world's leading gauge of market volatility, reshaping how investors manage risk and access opportunity. Today, Cboe operates derivatives, equities, and FX markets, providing trading, clearing, and investment solutions for customers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

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Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, and VIX ® are registered trademarks or service marks of Cboe Exchange, Inc and S&P 500® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners. 

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

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