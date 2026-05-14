Cboe Global Markets Declares Second-Quarter 2026 Dividend

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Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

May 14, 2026, 17:15 ET

CHICAGO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading global markets operator and pioneer in equity derivatives, today announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2026. The second-quarter 2026 dividend is payable on June 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of May 29, 2026.

About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is a leading global markets operator with a long history of innovation in equity derivatives. Since launching the world's first listed options exchange in 1973, Cboe has pioneered landmark products, including the introduction of S&P 500® index options and the creation of the VIX® Index, the world's leading gauge of market volatility, reshaping how investors manage risk and access opportunity. Today, Cboe operates derivatives, equities, and FX markets, providing trading, clearing, and investment solutions for customers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

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Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, and VIX ® are registered trademarks or service marks of Cboe Exchange, Inc and S&P 500® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners. 

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

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