Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for May 2026

CHICAGO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading global markets operator and pioneer in equity and index derivatives, today reported May trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain May trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date

















May 2026 May 2025 % Chg Apr

2026 %

Chg May 2026 May 2025 %

Chg Multi-listed options (contracts, k) 15,973 12,711 25.7 % 14,374 11.1 % 14,428 13,236 9.0 % Index options (contracts, k) 6,011 4,330 38.8 % 6,257 -3.9 % 6,136 4,745 29.3 % Futures (contracts, k)1 203 166 22.4 % 222 -8.8 % 255 244 4.3 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,824 1,861 -2.0 % 1,677 8.8 % 1,877 1,785 5.2 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 243 128 89.4 % 220 10.3 % 242 105 129.4 % Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 179,437 135,088 32.8 % 195,488 -8.2 % 204,573 156,851 30.4 % European Equities (€, mn) 14,887 12,106 23.0 % 16,624 -10.4 % 16,671 14,144 17.9 % Australian Equities (AUD, mn) 1,034 879 17.5 % 1,125 -8.1 % 1,151 875 31.6 % Global FX ($, mn) 59,610 51,047 16.8 % 57,873 3.0 % 65,673 54,503 20.5 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k) 136,837 123,100 11.2 % 141,289 -3.2 % 712,843 702,385 1.5 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k) 1,260 1,100 14.6 % 1,285 -1.9 % 6,476 5,400 19.9 %

1 In the second quarter of 2025, Digital futures products were transitioned to Cboe Futures Exchange. Futures metrics prior to the second quarter of 2025 exclude Digital futures products.

May 2026 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

Cboe's four options exchanges set a monthly ADV record of 22.0 million contracts in May, driven by record multi-list options ADV (16.0 million) and the third-best monthly ADV in index options (6.0 million).

S&P 500 Index (SPX) options set a record ADV of 171 thousand contracts during Cboe's Global Trading Hours (GTH) session (8:15 p.m. to 9:25 a.m. ET).

SPX recorded its second-highest daily volume on May 6, with 6.5 million contracts traded.

Futures

Cboe ® iBoxx ® iShares ® $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index Futures (IBHY) futures traded a record $5.8 billion in notional value in May.

iBoxx iShares $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index Futures (IBHY) futures traded a record $5.8 billion in notional value in May. Cboe® iBoxx® $ Emerging Market Bond Index (IEMD) futures set a monthly record with $230 million in notional value traded.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is a leading global markets operator with a long history of innovation in equity and index derivatives. Since launching the world's first listed options exchange in 1973, Cboe has pioneered landmark products, including the introduction of S&P 500® index options and the creation of the VIX® Index, the world's leading gauge of market volatility, reshaping how investors manage risk and access opportunity. Today, Cboe operates derivatives, equities, and FX markets, providing trading, clearing, and investment solutions for customers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

CBOE-V

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Nothing in this announcement should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any securities or futures in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax adviser or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

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There are important risks associated with transacting in any of the Cboe Company products discussed here. Before engaging in any transactions in those products, it is important for market participants to carefully review the disclosures and disclaimers contained at: https://www.cboe.com/us_disclaimers/.

Options involve risk and are not suitable for all market participants. Prior to buying or selling an option, a person should review the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options (ODD), which is required to be provided to all such persons. Copies of the ODD are available from your broker or from The Options Clearing Corporation, 125 S. Franklin Street, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606.

Trading in futures and options on futures is not suitable for all market participants and involves the risk of loss, which can be substantial and can exceed the amount of money deposited for a futures or options on futures position. You should, therefore, carefully consider whether trading in futures and options on futures is suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial resources. You should put at risk only funds that you can afford to lose without affecting your lifestyle. For additional information regarding the risks associated with trading futures and options on futures and with trading security futures, see respectively the Risk Disclosure Statement Referenced in CFTC Letter 16-82 and the Risk Disclosure Statement for Security Futures Contracts.

The iBoxx iShares $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index and the iBoxx iShares $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ("iBoxx iShares $ Corporate Bond Indices") and the iBoxx® USD Liquid Emerging Market Sovereigns & Sub-Sovereigns Index are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates or licensors ("S&P DJI") and have been licensed for use by Cboe Exchange, Inc. iBoxx®, S&P®, S&P 500®, SPX®, US 500®, The 500®, DSPX®, DSPBX®, iTraxx®, CDX®, and Dividend Aristocrats® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones") and has been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices; and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P DJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Cboe Exchange, Inc. Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index futures and options on futures, Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index futures and options on futures, and Cboe® iBoxx® $ Emerging Market Bond Index futures are not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by S&P DJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the iBoxx iShares $ Corporate Bond Indices or the iBoxx® USD Liquid Emerging Market Sovereigns & Sub-Sovereigns Index.

The iBoxx® iShares® $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index and the iBoxx® iShares® $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index (the "Indexes"), futures contracts on the Indexes and options on futures contracts on the Indexes ("Contracts") are not sponsored by, or sold by BlackRock, Inc. or any of its affiliates (collectively, "BlackRock"). BlackRock makes no representation or warranty, express or implied to any person regarding the advisability of investing in securities, generally, or in the Contracts in particular. Nor does BlackRock make any representation or warranty as to the ability of the Index to track the performance of the fixed income securities market, generally, or the performance of HYG, LQD or any subset of fixed income securities.

BlackRock has not calculated, composed or determined the constituents or weightings of the fixed income securities that comprise the Indexes ("Underlying Data"). BlackRock is not responsible for and has not participated in the determination of the prices and amounts of the Contracts, or the timing of the issuance or sale of such Contracts or in the determination or calculation of the equation by which the Contracts are to be converted into cash (if applicable). BlackRock has no obligation or liability in connection with the administration or trading of the Contracts. BlackRock does not guarantee the accuracy or the completeness of the Underlying Data and any data included therein and BlackRock shall have no liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions related thereto.

BlackRock makes no warranty, express or implied, as to results to be obtained by S&P DJI, the parties to the Contracts or any other person with respect to the use of the Underlying Data or any data included therein. BlackRock makes no express or implied warranties and expressly disclaims all warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or use with respect to the Underlying Data or any data included therein. Without limiting any of the foregoing, in no event shall BlackRock have any liability for any special, punitive, direct, indirect or consequential damages (including lost profits) resulting from the use of the Underlying Data or any data included therein, even if notified of the possibility of such damages.

iShares® is a registered trademark of BlackRock Fund Advisors and its affiliates.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.