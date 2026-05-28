Cboe Receives SEC Approval to Offer Extended Trading Hours for Select Multi-Listed Single Stock Options

Cboe to launch pre- and post-market trading sessions for select equity options, beginning July 13, 2026

Eligible equity options must meet minimum options volume and underlying equity market cap and liquidity thresholds

Initiative builds on Cboe's efforts to expand investor access to U.S. markets

CHICAGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading global markets operator and pioneer in equity and index derivatives, today announced the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved its filing to begin offering extended trading hours for select multi-listed equity options. Cboe Options Exchange (C1) plans to begin offering the extended trading hours on July 13, 2026, subject to SEC approval of a related rule filing.

The new multi-listed extended trading hours will include a pre-market session from 7:30 a.m. ET to 9:25 a.m. ET and a post-market session from 4:00 p.m. ET to 4:15 p.m. ET, Monday to Friday, covering some of the most actively traded and liquid symbols. Based on the proposed criteria, Cboe anticipates approximately 20 names — including all the Magnificent 7 stocks such as Nvidia, Tesla, and Apple, as well as other popular single-stock names like Palantir, Broadcom and AMD — to be available for trading at launch.

"Today's SEC approval marks an important milestone for the U.S. options industry, as Cboe continues to take the lead in expanding market access to meet growing demand from investors globally," said Meaghan Dugan, Head of U.S. Derivatives at Cboe. "By launching first with a select group of single-name options, we are deliberately taking a measured approach to help ensure market safeguards and investor protections remain in place. As the industry moves toward near-24x5 trading in equities, this development will also help better align options trading – especially in the most high-demand names – with their underlying securities, enabling investors to manage risk and seize opportunities more effectively in today's fast-moving markets."

This is the latest effort by Cboe to meet demand for U.S. markets by expanding trading hours to broaden market access for international investors. Cboe currently offers near 24x5 trading in its Global Trading Hours (GTH) (8:15 p.m. ET to 9:25 a.m. ET) and Curb Trading Hours (4:15 p.m. ET to 5:00 p.m. ET) for several of its proprietary index options, including S&P 500 (SPX) Index options, Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) options, Mini S&P 500 (XSP) Index options and Russell 2000 (RUT) Index options. GTH and Curb volumes reached record levels in the first quarter of 2026, up 32% compared to the first quarter of 2025, driven in part by demand from customers in the Asia-Pacific region.

In its U.S. equities business, Cboe currently offers trading from 4 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET on two of its four exchanges. Cboe also plans to launch 23x5 U.S. equities trading on its Cboe EDGX Equities Exchange (EDGX) in December, pending regulatory approval and industry readiness.

The ability to trade single-stock options outside of the regular U.S. session may allow investors to better manage their options positions around market-moving events, such as pre- or post-market company announcements or macro-economic data releases that are historically released during the new windows. The post-market trading session will also provide investors with a 15-minute post-close window to manage positions in response to after-market events, potentially helping to reduce contra-exercise risk.

To be eligible for the pre- and post-market sessions, equity options must for the preceding six months have an average daily volume of 150,000 contracts or higher, an underlying equity market capitalization of $50 billion or higher, and an underlying equity average daily trading volume of 10 million shares or higher. Cboe expects to update the multi-listed equity options class list semi-annually, once based on data from July 1 through December 31, and once on data from January 1 through June 30.

For more information, visit Equity Options Extended Trading Hours FAQ.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is a leading global markets operator with a long history of innovation in equity and index derivatives. Since launching the world's first listed options exchange in 1973, Cboe has pioneered landmark products, including the introduction of S&P 500® index options and the creation of the VIX® Index, the world's leading gauge of market volatility, reshaping how investors manage risk and access opportunity. Today, Cboe operates derivatives, equities, and FX markets, providing trading, clearing, and investment solutions for customers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

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Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, and VIX ® are registered trademarks or service marks of Cboe Exchange, Inc and S&P 500® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Options involve risk and are not suitable for all investors. Prior to buying or selling an option, a person must receive a copy of Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options (ODD). Copies of the ODD are available from your broker or from The Options Clearing Corporation, 125 S. Franklin Street, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606.

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Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the loss of our right to exclusively list and trade certain index options and futures products; economic, political and market conditions; compliance with legal and regulatory obligations; price and new products and services competition and consolidation in our industry; decreases in trading or clearing volumes, market data fees or a shift in the mix of products traded on our exchanges; legislative or regulatory changes or changes in tax regimes; our ability to protect our systems and communication networks from security vulnerabilities and breaches; our ability to attract and retain skilled management and other personnel; increasing competition by foreign and domestic entities; our business and operational dependence on and exposure to risk from third parties; factors that impact the quality and integrity of our and other applicable indices; our ability to manage our global operations, growth, and strategic acquisitions, wind downs, divestitures, or alliances effectively; increases in the cost of the products and services we use; our ability to operate our business without violating the intellectual property rights of others and the costs associated with protecting our intellectual property rights; our ability to minimize the risks, including our credit, liquidity, market, investment, counterparty, and default risks, associated with operating our clearinghouses; our ability to accommodate trading and clearing volume and transaction traffic, including significant increases, without failure or degradation of performance of our systems; misconduct by those who use our markets or our products or for whom we clear transactions; challenges to our use of open source software code; our ability to meet our compliance obligations, including managing our business interests and our regulatory responsibilities; the loss of key customers or a significant reduction in trading or clearing volumes by key customers; damage to our reputation; the ability of our compliance and risk management methods to effectively monitor and manage our risks; restrictions imposed by our debt obligations and our ability to make payments on or refinance our debt obligations; our ability to maintain an investment grade credit rating; impairment of our goodwill, long-lived assets, investments or intangible assets; the accuracy of our estimates and expectations; and litigation risks and other liabilities. More detailed information about factors that may affect our actual results to differ may be found in our filings with the SEC, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings made from time to time with the SEC.

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SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.