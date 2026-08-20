CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott Among 12 U.S. Customs and Border Protection Leaders Confirmed for IDGA's Border Technology Summit

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior leaders from U.S. border security, immigration, defense and federal law enforcement will convene in San Diego this September for IDGA's Border Technology Summit, taking place September 17–18, 2026, at the San Diego Marriott, La Jolla, CA.

This year's Summit will bring together 350+ leaders from government, military and industry to examine the technologies, operational priorities and cross-agency collaboration shaping the future of U.S. border security.

The 2026 speaker faculty includes 12 senior leaders from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), representing expertise from across the agency's operational and technology-focused functions.

They will be joined by senior representatives from the wider federal community, including leaders from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate (DHS S&T), U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) and other key organizations responsible for securing and modernizing the nation's borders.

Government and industry experts will examine how agencies can respond to complex operational environments while accelerating the adoption and integration of new border security capabilities. Explore the full speaker faculty and sessions in the 2026 Agenda.

Addressing the Next Generation of Border Security

Across two days of strategic discussions, operational case studies and technology-focused sessions, the 2026 Border Technology Summit will explore priorities including:

Modernizing border security across air, land and maritime domains

Strengthening integrated and interagency operations

Advancing biometrics, identity management and screening capabilities

Responding to the evolving counter-UAS challenge

Enhancing maritime and port security

Addressing emerging cyber and technology threats

Modernizing systems and infrastructure while supporting secure and efficient trade and travel

As agencies balance increasingly sophisticated threats with the need to facilitate legitimate movement across U.S. borders, the Summit will provide a dedicated forum for government and industry leaders to discuss operational requirements, emerging technologies and opportunities for greater collaboration.

Taking place in San Diego, one of the United States' most strategically important border regions, the Summit provides attendees with the opportunity to hear directly from the leaders responsible for shaping policy, operations, technology and modernization across the border security mission.

Registration is now open, secure your place today.

If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to get in touch with the below contact, or email the team at [email protected]

SOURCE IDGA