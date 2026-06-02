CCBank Launches Quill Bank to Deliver Banking Expertise to Fintechs

Quill Bank delivers decades of banking expertise directly to fintechs seeking a credible, consistent, and experienced bank.

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CCBank is excited to announce the launch of Quill Bank, a distinctive, modern brand designed to serve the fintech banking vertical and bring innovative financial products to market with efficiency and broad appeal. Quill Bank is created specifically to meet the needs of tech-forward financial companies seeking a trusted brand backed by the bank's regulatory, operational, and relationship-banking expertise.

Quill Bank is designed around the proposition that technology with a human touch ensures the best products and services are delivered to consumers in a safe and compliant manner. The name Quill, a reference to an antique writing instrument, reflects our intention to emphasize thoughtful, relationship-driven banking within a high-tech digital fintech space. The brand's positioning, "Your fintech, our banking backbone," also shows our commitment to providing fintech companies with a seasoned, dependable partner standing with them.

"The fintech space is driven by innovation, but innovation without a solid banking backbone can be a liability. Quill Bank exists because the fintechs we work with deserve a brand that reflects the institution standing behind them, one with tested experience, real relationships, and know-how. We're delivering Quill to be the type of bank that makes fintech programs not just possible but credible," said Andrew Cusick, CCBank's Chief Development Officer.

"We've always believed that banking done right is built on relationships and reputation. Quill Bank is our way of bringing that philosophy to the fintech sector," added Mike Watson, CCBank's Chief Executive Officer. "As we grow and evolve, Quill gives our fintech programs a dedicated identity that speaks their language while drawing on everything we've built over the last few decades. We're thrilled about the future the Quill brand makes possible for us."

Quill Bank's launch is effective on June 30, 2026, when the Quill.Bank website will go live. Fintechs interested in learning more about Quill Bank can contact Andrew Cusick at (801) 705-4383 or [email protected]

About CCBank -

Founded in 1993, CCBank is a community-focused financial institution with branch offices located in Salem, Provo, Orem, Pleasant Grove, Sandy, Spanish Fork, and St. George to serve the banking needs of Utah residents and businesses. The bank prides itself on being a longstanding community bank headquartered in Pleasant Grove and focused on Utah communities' financial and social health through its industry-leading rates, personalized service, financial technology, and quick decisions made at the local level. CCBank is an Equal Housing Lender | Member FDIC. Online: https://ccbank.com .

SOURCE Capital Community Bank