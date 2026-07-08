CCBank and Security Home Mortgage Announce Strategic Rebrand to Accordia Bank and Accordia Mortgage

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CCBank and its subsidiary, Security Home Mortgage, announced today a strategic rebrand that will unify the organizations under a new brand identity. Effective August 17, 2026, the companies will operate as Accordia Bank and Accordia Mortgage.

CCBank and Security Home Mortgage are pleased to announce a strategic renaming to Accordia Bank and Accordia Mortgage effective August 17, 2026 Speed Speed

This naming and visual identity transition is a strategic marketing and brand decision driven by the company's significant growth. Recognizing that the organization had outgrown its current name, leadership initiated a rebrand to establish a strong, distinctive identity that reflects the institution's scale, sophistication, and ambition today.

The new name, Accordia, is drawn from the word 'accord', which means agreement, harmony, and alignment. It reflects the bank's relationship-driven approach and the partnerships it builds with the customers and communities it serves. Accordia captures a shared sense of forward momentum that the bank is building alongside the businesses and Utah families it serves. To complement the name, Accordia's new visual identity is grounded in the local landscape, drawn from the mountains and canyons in the region, and features an updated logo and color palettes.

"We are incredibly proud of the relationships we've built over the past three decades of service," said Matt Field, President of CCBank. "We've grown substantially, and the time was right for a name and identity built for what comes next. Accordia gives us a distinctive brand that unifies our bank and mortgage company, while also keeping the focus on what's always set us apart: real relationships, local decisions, and deep ties to the communities we serve. While our look is updating, our heritage and commitment to our Utah community remain the same."

Customers and partners can expect a seamless transition with no operational disruptions. The rebrand does not change the bank's ownership, leadership, daily operations, licenses, FDIC insurance, or regulatory charter. All existing customer accounts, access to online and mobile banking, debit cards, and product offerings remain unchanged.

"Bringing the bank and mortgage company together under one name makes it simpler for customers to know who they're working with," explained Lee Lamb, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand. "Whether someone is opening an account, refinancing a home, or financing a small business, they'll be working with one Accordia, backed by the same team they've trusted for years."

Mike Watson, CCBank's CEO, added: "The new Accordia brands provide additional momentum for our continued growth, and we are thrilled about the exciting future ahead of us. What's on our sign and our statements is changing. What we do every day is not. The same bankers and lenders our customers have known and trusted for years will be here under the Accordia name, doing the same work for the same communities."

Over the coming months, customers and partners will begin to see the new Accordia Bank and Accordia Mortgage names, logos, and color palettes rolled out across company websites, social media channels, online banking and mobile applications, branch signage, and other marketing materials.

For more information regarding the rebrand and to view the new visual identity, please visit www.ccbank.com or view this short video on our rebrand on YouTube: https://youtu.be/7BU0KR9b07s?si=4Chg78m6TxN-jc9V

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lee Lamb, SVP Marketing & Brand | [email protected]

About CCBank -

Founded in 1993, CCBank, becoming Accordia Bank effective August 17, 2026, is a community-focused financial institution with branch offices located in Salem, Provo, Orem, Pleasant Grove, Sandy, Spanish Fork, and St. George to serve the banking needs of Utah residents and businesses. The bank prides itself on being a longstanding community bank headquartered in Pleasant Grove, focused on the financial and social health of Utah communities through its competitive rates, personalized service, and quick, local-level decisions. Accordia Bank is a DBA of Quill Bank. Equal Housing Lender | Member FDIC. Online: https://ccbank.com.

About Security Home Mortgage -

Security Home Mortgage (SHM), becoming Accordia Mortgage effective August 17, 2026, is a subsidiary of CCBank. Founded in 1999 by Jon Chamberlain, SHM is known for its dependability and for catering to every client's needs. A majority of the company's business comes from repeat or referral customers, a testament to the trust and credibility SHM instills in each loan it closes. Locally owned and operated, SHM employs over 70 mortgage lending experts and uses industry-leading technology. From pre-qualification to application and closing, providing a seamless and quick experience for every customer. Equal Housing Lender | NMLS 178787 Online: https://securityhomemortgage.com/

SOURCE Capital Community Bank