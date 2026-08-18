CCID Media and RX China Join Forces for ROBOTECH 2026 with Expanded Real-World Robot Scenarios

Strategic alliance combines authoritative industry insights with global exhibition expertise to accelerate commercialization of embodied intelligence across industrial, commercial, and special-purpose sectors.

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riding the wave of China's rapidly scaling embodied intelligence and intelligent robotics industry, ROBOTECH 2026 EMBODIED ROBOTICS TECHNOLOGY & APPLICATION EXPO announces a comprehensive upgrade for its 2026 edition. Co-organized by CCID Media—the flagship state-owned media arm of the China Center for Information Industry Development (CCID)—and RX China, a leading global exhibition organizer, the expo merges authoritative industrial policy insights with premium commercial resources to emerge as a benchmark event for the robotics and intelligent manufacturing sectors.

Scheduled for October 27–29, 2026 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an), ROBOTECH 2026 focuses on the full embodied intelligence value chain, fostering a complete ecosystem that bridges academic R&D, scenario validation, and mass production. The event brings together technical resources from China's premier research institutions, breakthrough innovations from domestic enterprises, and high-quality overseas industry assets to accelerate the translation of embodied intelligence from laboratory concepts to large-scale real-world deployment.

Strategic Partnership Drives Industry Upgrade

To better address the development and practical application needs of embodied intelligent robots, CCID Media and RX China have established a new cooperation model that leverages their complementary strengths. Backed by CCID's core capabilities—including industrial research, standard-setting, policy support, and government-industry networks—this partnership significantly enhances the expo's strategic positioning, market relevance, and industry influence, creating a high-level exchange platform to promote the healthy growth of China's intelligent robotics sector.

A core breakthrough of this upgrade lies in the full expansion of application scenarios. Moving beyond traditional industrial sectors—such as automotive manufacturing, 3C electronics, and warehousing logistics—the expo now encompasses three major deployment tracks: industrial, commercial, and special-purpose scenarios, covering the full spectrum of intelligent robotics application segments.

Three Core Application Scenarios

Industrial Application Scenarios – Focusing on electronics manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and warehousing logistics, the expo showcases industrial embodied robots, mobile composite robots, wheeled robots, exoskeleton robots, and upstream and downstream core components. It delivers full-spectrum flexible automation solutions to support manufacturers in advancing digital and smart upgrading of traditional manufacturing industries. Commercial Application Scenarios – Covering diverse commercial spaces such as hotels, catering outlets, office buildings, and cinemas, the expo features mature products including humanoid robots, service inspection robots, reception robots, indoor and outdoor delivery robots, and commercial cleaning robots. It addresses cost reduction and efficiency improvement requirements for commercial operations, driving widespread large-scale adoption of service robots. Special-Purpose Application Scenarios – Targeting high-risk and extreme working environments including mining operations, search and rescue, security inspection, and civil-military integration, the expo displays high-performance equipment such as quadruped robots, mining robots, search and rescue robots, special security inspection devices, and dual-use civil-military intelligent robots. It meets the demand for robotic substitution of human labor in hazardous operations, facilitating domestic independent upgrading of specialized intelligent equipment and reinforcing the security development of key industries.

Co-Located with ITWA for Cross-Sector Innovation

ROBOTECH 2026 will be held concurrently with eight themed shows of Industrial Technology World Asia (ITWA)—a highly influential advanced manufacturing trade event in Asia—enabling cross-sector technological integration. The combined event brings together cutting-edge technologies and innovations in machine vision, advanced electronics manufacturing, new energy vehicles, new displays, and advanced materials.

As embodied intelligence technologies evolve rapidly, the intelligent robotics industry has entered a phase of accelerated real-world commercialization. The strategic partnership between CCID Media and RX China brings together authoritative industrial think-tank resources and premium exhibition business resources. It addresses the lack of a high-end, application-focused industry exchange platform, while building an effective hub for technology rollout, enterprise collaboration, and industrial synergy. Together, these efforts are driving China's intelligent robotics industry from the R&D stage toward large-scale commercial deployment and adoption in specialized scenarios.

About CCID and CCID Media

As the flagship state-owned media entity affiliated with the China Center for Information Industry Development (CCID), CCID Media operates an authoritative industrial media portfolio comprising 5 newspapers and 10 journals, along with over 30 new media platforms, forming a highly influential media matrix dedicated to the industrial and information technology sectors.

About RX China

RX China is a global exhibition and event organizer that integrates face-to-face business networking with data and digital products. Its portfolio spans approximately 350 events across 41 industries in 25 countries. RX China is a subsidiary of RELX Group, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision-making tools for professional and commercial clients.

About ROBOTECH 2026

ROBOTECH 2026 EMBODIED ROBOTICS TECHNOLOGY & APPLICATION EXPO connects the full industrial chain of embodied intelligence, covering industrial, commercial, and special-purpose application scenarios. It serves as an international exchange platform integrating technology displays, business networking, ecosystem collaboration, and industry trend forecasting. Drawing on technological innovation from leading research institutions in South China, global innovative enterprises, and overseas industrial resources, the expo bridges the gap between academic R&D, scenario validation, and mass production, accelerating the large-scale real-world deployment of embodied intelligence technologies across all three application tracks.

Please visit the official website for more information:

https://www.robotechasia.com/en-gb.html

SOURCE RX China