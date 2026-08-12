CCOI Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on Dividend Cut, Investor Losses, and Forced-Sale Risk. The securities action asserts that Cogent investors were exposed to an allegedly unsustainable dividend policy and insider pledging risk before CCOI suffered steep losses.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) of a pending securities class action on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 29, 2024 and May 1, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

CCOI declined more than 80%, approximately $69.00 per share. The dividend was cut by 98%, and lenders seized and sold $82.5 million of pledged Cogent stock tied to margin loan defaults. The Court has set September 21, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Dividend Policy Telecommunications Securities: Dividend Policy and Alleged Income Investor Harm

The lawsuit asserts that Cogent repeatedly emphasized its long record of dividend growth, including 52 consecutive quarters of increases, while allegedly failing to disclose that the policy had become unsustainable. As alleged, the Company's dividend yield reached 9.2% in 2025 before the dividend was sharply reduced.

The action alleges that the Company's public disclosures did not accurately reflect the risks faced by investors. In particular, the case focuses on whether statements about continuing the dividend policy were misleading in light of Cogent's debt load, acquisition-related demands, and dependence on future business performance.

Management's Alleged Pledging Risk Representations

The lawsuit asserts that management reassured investors about the risk that pledged shares could be sold involuntarily. As alleged, that risk later materialized when lenders seized and sold $82.5 million of pledged stock after margin call defaults.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments, including risks tied to dividend sustainability and forced sales of pledged shares. The allegations here focus on whether shareholders received a complete picture before CCOI lost substantial value." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Dividend Policy Pressures in Telecommunications Yield Investing

Cogent's dividend growth streak allegedly served as a key attraction for income-oriented shareholders.

served as a key attraction for income-oriented shareholders. The complaint claims the Company continued to state that it planned to maintain its dividend policy.

The dividend was later cut by 98%, which the action claims undermined prior representations.

The case also focuses on pledged-share risk and whether investors were adequately warned about forced-sale consequences.

As alleged , the margin-related stock sale intensified investor concerns about governance, liquidity, and share-price pressure.

Why Dividend Adequacy Allegedly Matters to Investors

Dividend-focused investors often evaluate both current yield and the issuer's ability to sustain payments. The action claims Cogent's dividend narrative, combined with alleged assurances about pledged-share risk, caused investors to overpay for CCOI securities during the Class Period.

Learn more about the case or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP — Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Investors who suffered losses have until September 21, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CCOI Lawsuit

Q: Who is notifying investors about the CCOI securities class action? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is notifying investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased CCOI securities during the Class Period.

Q: Who may be eligible in the CCOI investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased CCOI stock or securities between February 29, 2024 and May 1, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the CCOI lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding demand for its optical wavelength business, the sustainability of its dividend policy, and risks associated with pledged shares during the Class Period.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents are useful for evaluating CCOI losses? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices are typically useful.

Q: What if I already sold my CCOI shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP