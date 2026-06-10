CDA designates 8 winning projects in its 19th annual North American Copper in Architecture Awards

MCLEAN, Va., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Copper Development Association has chosen eight recently completed projects as winners of its 2026 North American Copper in Architecture Awards (NACIA). Selected by an experienced panel of judges, the winning entries in the 19th edition of the annual competition include both newly constructed and restored buildings in the United States and Canada. All uphold the tradition of celebrating copper design and craftsmanship, featuring architectural copper and copper alloy material used in roof, façade, and wall systems, as well as in custom-fabricated elements.

This year's winning cohort proved as varied as ever, encompassing both commercial and residential projects: a conservatory, a recreational facility, university and government buildings, and a pair of corporate headquarters, including the restored home of the oldest property insurance company in America. The common denominator is, unquestionably, the long-term value the owners of these buildings see in using copper, according to Larry Peters, CDA Project Manager, Building Construction, who oversees the competition.

"Overall, the historical restoration portion of the 2026 field was larger, thanks to submissions of many quality government and institutional buildings," he explains. "The two corporate headquarters winners represent companies with long and distinguished histories. By featuring copper in their structures, these businesses and institutions demonstrate the value of copper, a high-performance, natural building material that bridges the past with the future; maintaining a lasting connection to their communities."

The 2026 NACIA winners:

New Construction Category (3):

The Arlington Conservatory (Birmingham, MI)

(Birmingham, MI) Quincy Public Safety Headquarters (Quincy, MA)

(Quincy, MA) University of Minnesota Fraser Hall Chemistry Undergraduate Teaching Lab (Minneapolis, MN).

Restoration Category (5):

Groupe Desgagnés Headquarters (Quebec City, QC)

(Quebec City, QC) Jacob Riis Park Fieldhouse (Chicago, IL)

(Chicago, IL) The Philadelphia Contributionship (Philadelphia, PA)

(Philadelphia, PA) Seelye Hall Cupola Restoration (Northampton, MA)

(Northampton, MA) West Memorial Building Rehabilitation (Ottawa, ON).

Each winning project will be honored with a special commemorative award. Projects and their key partners also receive exposure in architectural and construction publications and their websites, plus recognition in CDA's educational and industry outreach programs.

More detailed profiles of the eight winning entries are presented below:

NEW CONSTRUCTION HONOREES

The Arlington Conservatory (Birmingham, MI) | Sheet Metal Contractor: Butcher & Butcher Construction Co. (Rochester Hills, MI) | Architect: Rossetti, Greg Sweeney, AIA (Detroit, MI) | General Contractor: TSA - Thomas Sebold & Associates (Birmingham, MI) —

Sitting adjacent to the main residence, the Arlington Conservatory functions as a conservatory, indoor pool house, and compact guest house. The architectural vision called for a fully copper-clad exterior on the guest house portion and an all-glass envelope for the conservatory portion. Given that the main house features a cedar roof with extensive copper flashing, along with multiple copper standing-seam and flat-lock roof elements, the design team sought to harmonize the new addition by incorporating matching copper characteristics throughout the visible roofing and select wall areas.

Butcher & Butcher Construction was the specialty contractor responsible for both the custom copper roofing and wall panels, as well as the structural glass system. Copper, with its renowned natural patina development, ensures aesthetic continuity with the existing residence, while providing exceptional longevity, and low-maintenance performance. The roof and wall panels were fabricated as continuous, single-piece panels extending from ground level to the ridge line with special attachments designed by the contractor to selectively control thermal movement while eliminating intermediate horizontal seams and flashings at the wall-to-roof transition. The copper panels were roll-formed onsite and subsequently mechanically seamed to achieve a tight, durable, time-proven double-lock profile.

Installation required approximately 7,500 square feet of copper coil for the primary panels, supplemented by an additional 600 square feet of copper sheet for custom flashings, transitions, and detailing. Adjacent non-copper materials provide a sophisticated contrast to the warm tones of the copper, and the transparency of the adjacent glass conservatory enhances the overall architectural composition.

The Conservatory demonstrates meticulous craftsmanship, integrating premium materials, onsite precision fabrication, and thoughtful design transitions to create a cohesive, enduring addition that respects and elevates the character of the original residence.

Quincy Public Safety Headquarters (Quincy, MA) | Sheet Metal Contractor: Greenwood Industries LLC (Worcester, MA) | Architect: KBA - Kaestle Boos Associates Inc. (Foxborough, MA) | Consulting Architect: PMA Consultants LLC (Braintree, MA) | General Contractor: Suffolk Construction Company (Boston, MA) —

The 122,000-square-foot Quincy Public Safety Headquarters brings together classical design elements and modern efficiency. The new building houses Quincy's police, fire, emergency response and IT departments. Capping off the building envelope is its exterior crown jewel, an 11,196-square-foot copper roof. The roof is divided into front and back sections, each hiding the complex's mechanical roof from street view. The copper roof, utilizing the Zip-Rib panel system, is matched with slate roofs on each side of the building, adding to its classic appeal.

The most striking part of the roof system and the most challenging part of the installation are the arched roof sections over the building's entrance and large front windows. These arched windows provide stunning views over the cemetery across from the building. In addition to the copper roof system, the building is adorned with 1,590 square feet of copper trim, including a magnificent crest surrounding the roof-mounted mechanical systems and snow guards protecting the areas below from snow and ice build-up.

The project represents a massive upgrade to Quincy's public safety services and a beautiful reminder of our architectural past.

University of Minnesota Fraser Hall Chemistry Undergraduate Teaching Lab (Minneapolis, MN) | Owner: University of Minnesota (Minneapolis, Minnesota) | Sheet Metal Contractor: MG McGrath, Inc. (Maplewood, MN) | Lead Design Architect: VJAA Architects (Minneapolis, MN) | Executive Architect: BWBR Architects, Inc. (St. Paul, MN) | General Contractor: M. A. Mortenson Company (Minneapolis, MN) —

The University of Minnesota – Twin Cities recently completed upgrades to its nearly 100-year-old Fraser Hall. This $132 million project consolidated several chemistry disciplines across multiple halls into a single central chemistry building for undergraduate-level courses. With renovations complete, Fraser Hall now features 18 new interactive laboratories, modern study-method equipment upgrades, collaboration spaces, faculty offices, and chemistry classrooms. Fraser Hall now provides roughly 117,000 square feet of space and serves as the central science building for over 5,000 U of M students every year.

The structure stands out with sweeping views of floor-to-ceiling glass and a shiny new copper façade. The MG McGrath team custom-fabricated 15,607 square feet of 16-oz. copper panels with personalized embossing and a natural copper finish. Each panel was pressed into a specially made stamp to give it a ribbed profile and then fabricated into an S-Slip panel system for the main portions of the façade.

RESTORATION HONOREES

Groupe Desgagnés Headquarters (Quebec City, QC)| Architect: BGLA (Quebec City, QC) | Copper Roofing/Sheet Metal Installer: Toitures R. Martin (Quebec City, QC) | General Contractor: Les Constructions Solam Inc. (Quebec City, QC) —

Anchored in Québec City's Old Port, the headquarters of Groupe Desgagnés stands as a testament to both history and renewal. This project sought to restore clarity and coherence to an ensemble composed of two buildings — one dating from 1911, the other from 1960 — linked by a connecting walkway that establishes an architectural dialogue between them. The 1911 building was given a new copper roof, while its original turret, truncated in the 1970s, was boldly reinstated at the client's request and reconstructed as part of the project. Clad in copper, the turret once again asserts its distinctive silhouette, enhancing the building's architectural dignity and re-establishing its presence within the historic urban landscape. The connected 1960 building also underwent a significant transformation. Its curtain wall now incorporates refined copper accents, including new fascias and rooftop mechanical screening. The reconstructed link between the two buildings continues this material strategy, integrating copper into both the curtain wall system and the enclosure of technical equipment, resulting in a renewed architectural harmony. Finally, two new canopies mark the primary entrances to the buildings. Elegantly designed, they likewise incorporate copper elements, serving as a unifying material signature that reinforces architectural cohesion and enriches the experience of arrival.

Jacob Riis Park Fieldhouse (Chicago, IL) | Architect: SMNG A Ltd. (Chicago) | Consulting Architect: Forma, Inc. (Chicago) | Copper Roofing Installer: Progressive Dynamics (Streamwood, IL)

Built in the late 1920s, the Riis Park Fieldhouse, with its distinctive batten seam copper mansard roof, serves as a venue for events, park programming, and recreational activities. It contributes to the park's certification on the National Register of Historic Places. The building was fully renovated from 2023 to 2025, a process that included a complete roof replacement, additional insulation, replacement sheathing as needed, and installation of new copper cladding.

This building's unique, angled copper mansard roof, or "skirt," includes integral copper gutters, copper scupper boxes, copper cleats, copper coping, and copper downspouts — all functioning cohesively to shed water down past the façade and below grade on the tight, corner site.

The architectural team consulted copper system reference information and technical expertise from CDA during the project, specifically to develop the complex integral gutter design and to specify appropriate copper weights based on the application. The installation included a system mock-up to facilitate communication with and smooth installation by highly skilled copper roofing contractors.

The Philadelphia Contributionship (Philadelphia, PA) | Architect: WJE - Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, Inc. (Philadelphia) | Copper and Slate Roofing Installer: Bregenzer Brothers Company, Inc. (Ewing Township, NJ) | General Contractor: EDA Contractors, Inc. (Ewing Township, NJ) —

Completed in April 2023, this project restored and upgraded the roofing and sheet-metal systems at The Philadelphia Contributionship. Founded in 1752 by Benjamin Franklin, the Contributionship stands as the nation's oldest property insurance company, its legacy closely tied to advancing fire-resistant construction and preserving the architectural character of Philadelphia. Bregenzer Brothers Inc., located in Ewing, NJ, performed a new slate and sheet metal installation, including the removal of existing materials from the main upper roof and the installation of new copper standing-seam panels, flashing, and a roof vent.

The project also involved removing and replacing copper downspouts, as well as installing new copper flashings on the slate Mansard roofs. At the west Mansard, deteriorated fascia and crown molding were replaced with new copper components to restore architectural definition and ensure long-term durability. This thoughtful restoration balances historical integrity with modern performance, extending the life of the building envelope while maintaining its original character.

Seelye Hall Cupola Restoration (Northampton, MA) | Sheet Metal Contractor: Mahan Slate Roofing Co. Inc. (Agawam, MA) | General Contractor: DOC - Daniel O'Connell's Sons (Holyoke, MA)

Mahan Slate Roofing Co., Inc. was selected for the restoration of the historic copper cupola atop Seeley Hall at Smith College due to its reputation for historic restoration work. Upon initial investigation, significant deterioration of the underlying wood substrate was discovered, making in-place restoration impractical. To properly restore the structure, the entire cupola was carefully removed by crane and transported to Mahan's facility.

Once in the shop, the cupola was fully dismantled and meticulously templated to preserve every original profile and dimension. The cupola was strategically redesigned to be reinstalled in three sections — the pedestal, main body, and cap — while maintaining its historic appearance. Over a two-and-a-half-month period, the team restored the copper cladding using 20-ounce-thick copper, replicating the original detailing through traditional fabrication techniques, ensuring both historical accuracy and long-term durability.

Once complete, the three cupola sections were transported back to the site and carefully installed, restoring a prominent architectural feature of the building.

West Memorial Building Rehabilitation (Ottawa, ON) | Owner: Public Services and Procurement Canada (Ottawa, ON) | Lead Conservation Architect: ERA Architects Inc. (Montreal, QC) | Architect: Regenerate 344 – a joint venture between Moriyama Teshima Architects and Kasian Architecture (Ottawa, ON) | Sheet Metal Contractor: Heather & Little Ltd. North America (Ottawa, ON) | Construction Manager: EllisDon (Ottawa) —

Constructed between 1954 and 1958, the West Memorial Building is a prominent federal heritage landmark along Ottawa's ceremonial route. Designed as a paired composition with the East Memorial Building, the ensemble expresses its intent through formal massing, axial planning, and the linking Memorial Colonnade. Because it has been designated a Classified Federal Heritage Building for its historical, architectural, and environmental significance, all interventions are guided by rigorous heritage standards. As part of a comprehensive rehabilitation and modernization program, the project prioritized the conservation and renewal of the building envelope while preserving defining heritage elements. Targeted upgrades were undertaken to improve durability and performance without compromising its historic character.

Central to this work was the renewal of the building's copper roofing and associated assemblies, with new sheet copper fabricated and installed using traditional batten-seam detailing. Custom copper flashings, parapet caps, and coping details were crafted to resolve complex roof geometries and transitions, with lead-coated copper used at stone interfaces to ensure long-term material compatibility. Copper finials were carefully replicated from original details, while discreet custom bronze snow guards were incorporated to address snow-retention requirements without detracting from the roof's historic character. The dormers were fitted with custom louvers designed to meet ventilation requirements and integrate seamlessly within the building's architectural language.

The copper work was executed to an exceptional standard of craftsmanship, with meticulous attention to detail and technical resolution. Original, complex curved profiles were expertly replicated, along with jointing and ornamental details, using traditional techniques. Carefully considered refinements were introduced to improve performance, durability, and long-term resilience. The resulting work demonstrates a high level of craft and technical expertise, supporting both the building's heritage character and its ongoing contribution as a prominent federal landmark.

You can download this release and hi-res images here.

Full details and additional photos of the 2026 winners appear in CDA's portfolio of architectural projects here. Visit the Copper in Architecture Awards page at copper.org to learn more about the NACIA Awards and see photos and details from past winners.

Note: If any of the above projects is of editorial interest, please contact John O'Reilly or Katie Walker, whose contact information is shown below.

About CDA

Copper Development Association Inc. (CDA) is a U.S.-based, not-for-profit association of the global copper industry, bringing together the North American copper and copper alloy semis fabricators and the global copper mining and production industries. CDA is committed to promoting the proper use of copper materials in sustainable, efficient applications for business, industry, and the home.

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SOURCE Copper Development Association