Copper Development Association Supports Next Generation of Skilled Trades Professionals at SkillsUSA National Championships

Longstanding partnership with PHCC Educational Foundation helps provide materials, expertise, and mentorship to aspiring plumbers from across the country.

ATLANTA, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Copper Development Association (CDA) proudly participated in the 2025 SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference, continuing more than two decades of support for one of the nation's premier showcases of career and technical education. Working alongside the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors (PHCC) Educational Foundation, CDA representatives provided materials, technical expertise, judging support, and volunteer leadership for the national plumbing competition held at the Georgia World Congress Center.

The annual event brings together top-performing students from across the United States and Puerto Rico who have advanced through state-level competitions to compete on a national stage. SkillsUSA highlights excellence across a wide range of career and technical disciplines, including plumbing, construction, HVAC, culinary arts, ornamental design, résumé writing, and many other vocational fields.

"SkillsUSA represents the very best of career and technical education," says Mike Belanger, CDA Project Manager. "These students have already proven themselves at the state level, and now they're competing against the best in the country. Participation at the national level is a tremendous accomplishment that demonstrates both technical skill and commitment to their chosen profession."

Showcasing the Nation's Top Trade Talent

The national plumbing competition challenges approximately 50 contestants to construct a complete bathroom rough-in installation from a detailed blueprint in 11-1/2 hours over two days. Participants must install components, including a water closet, lavatory sink, floor drain, and associated piping systems, in accordance with strict specifications and industry standards.

For many students, the event provides their first opportunity to work extensively with materials such as copper tube and cast iron piping in a competitive environment.

"Imagine building an entire plumbing system from scratch while working against the clock and surrounded by 49 other highly skilled competitors," explains Belanger. "It's an incredible test of both technical ability and composure under pressure."

Upholding Industry Excellence Through Hands-On Learning

CDA representatives also serve as judges during the competition, evaluating contestants according to detailed industry criteria. Installations are scored using a computerized system that measures adherence to blueprint specifications, dimensional accuracy, workmanship, and code-compliant practices.

Following the competition, judges meet with participants to review results, answer questions, and gather feedback that helps improve future events.

"CDA's mission is heavily focused on education," Belanger says. "A large part of what we do is helping teach proper techniques, best practices, and the thought process behind quality workmanship. SkillsUSA provides an outstanding platform to reinforce those lessons."

Shared Commitment to Workforce Development

CDA encourages contractors, manufacturers, engineers, educators, and industry professionals to become involved with organizations and programs that support workforce development. Participation can include volunteering, mentoring students, donating materials, or engaging with professional organizations such as PHCC, the United Association (UA), ASPE, ASHRAE, IAPMO and NFPA.

"Everybody should give a little," Belanger says. "Whether it's mentoring, volunteering, or simply attending an industry meeting, every contribution helps strengthen the future workforce."

Belanger notes that supporting students entering the skilled trades can have a profound impact on individual lives and communities. "If we can help even one young person find a rewarding career path, that's meaningful," he says. "That's why we continue to invest our time and resources in programs like SkillsUSA."

As CDA concludes another successful year supporting the national championships, the organization remains committed to continuing its partnership with SkillsUSA and the PHCC Educational Foundation for years to come.

"Supporting these students and helping develop the next generation of skilled professionals is one of the most rewarding things we do," shares Belanger.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SkillsUSA, and why is it important for students interested in the skilled trades?

SkillsUSA is a national career and technical student organization that helps students develop the technical, workplace, and leadership skills needed for successful careers. Through state and national competitions, students can demonstrate their abilities in fields such as plumbing, HVAC, construction, welding, culinary arts, and many other trades. Participation in SkillsUSA provides valuable hands-on experience and is a strong credential for future employers.

What happens during the SkillsUSA National Plumbing Competition?

The SkillsUSA National Plumbing Competition challenges top student competitors from across the United States and Puerto Rico to complete a complex plumbing installation based on a detailed blueprint. Contestants build a full bathroom rough-in system, including fixtures and piping, while meeting strict industry standards for quality, accuracy, and workmanship under time constraints.

How does the Copper Development Association support SkillsUSA?

The Copper Development Association (CDA) supports SkillsUSA by donating copper tubing and fittings, coordinating material contributions from industry partners, assisting with competition logistics, and serving as judges. CDA works closely with the PHCC Educational Foundation to help ensure students gain hands-on experience using industry-standard materials and installation practices.

How can industry professionals get involved with SkillsUSA and workforce development programs?

Contractors, manufacturers, engineers, educators, and trade professionals can support SkillsUSA by volunteering, mentoring students, donating materials, serving as judges, or participating through professional organizations such as PHCC, UA, ASPE, ASHRAE, and NFPA. Industry involvement helps strengthen workforce development efforts and ensures students are prepared for successful careers in the skilled trades.

About CDA

Copper Development Association Inc. (CDA) is a U.S.-based not-for-profit association of the global copper industry, bringing together North American copper and copper alloy semis fabricators and the global copper mining and production industries. CDA is committed to promoting the proper use of copper materials in sustainable, efficient applications for business, industry, and the home.

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SOURCE Copper Development Association