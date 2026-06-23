CData Launches Connect AI Developer Edition, Python SDK, and CLI

Free access to governed enterprise data, built for how developers actually work

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CData Software today launched three products for developers building AI applications on enterprise data: Connect AI Developer Edition (free), the CData Connect AI Python SDK (open source), and CData CLI.

The releases give developers direct, governed access to enterprise systems, Salesforce, Snowflake, NetSuite, Microsoft 365, Workday, and hundreds of others, through the interfaces they already use: SQL, Python, the command line, and MCP.

Most enterprise AI projects stall at the data layer, not because the models are wrong, but because getting governed, reliable access to production systems requires IT involvement at every step. Connect AI is what IT deploys so developers don't have to ask for permission each time. Business teams get AI workflows. Developers get a stable data interface. IT gets visibility and control over every query.

"Developers have been forced to choose between moving fast and meeting the governance their company requires. That tradeoff doesn't hold up anymore," said Raviv Levi, Chief Product and Technology Officer at CData. "The same live, governed access that IT trusts and the business depends on should follow developers into the terminal, the Python environment, and the IDE. That's what these releases do."

Connect AI Developer Edition

Connect AI exposes enterprise APIs as a consistent, queryable data layer with standardized schema, read/write support, and automatic handling of authentication, rate limits, versioning, and pagination. Developers write queries. The platform handles the rest.

The free Developer Edition includes the full enterprise feature set: MCP server support, per-user authentication passthrough, query logging with user-level attribution, and a management MCP server. It works out of the box with any MCP-capable coding assistant, client, or framework, including Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, and LangChain, among others.

Connect AI also ships with Toolkits, which let teams package governed data access into a single MCP Server URL scoped to specific use cases, so agents get exactly what they need and nothing more.

Connect AI Python SDK

The Python SDK provides DB-API-compliant access to Connect AI, so developers can pull governed enterprise data into existing Python workflows without changing how they write code. It works with pandas, SQLAlchemy, cursor-based queries, and any other DB-API-compatible tool.

The SDK is open source and available now.

CData CLI

CData CLI is a command-line interface for CData's JDBC, ODBC, Python, and ADO.NET connectors, designed to speed up development and testing for analytics pipelines, BI integrations, and ETL workflows. It's built for how developers work today: CLI-native tooling that coding assistants like Claude Code and Cursor can use directly to scaffold connectivity without digging through documentation. The initial release supports JDBC, with support for ADO.NET, Python, and ODBC coming in future releases.

All three products are available today at cdata.com/developers.

About CData Software

CData is the data layer for AI, delivering the connectivity, context, and control that make enterprise AI more accurate and actionable. One platform connects live data across hundreds of enterprise systems, adds the semantic context AI needs to respond accurately, and governs every AI-to-data interaction. CData makes enterprise data ready for AI, whether the consumer is an agent, an application, or a person. CData powers AI workloads for Anthropic, Databricks, Microsoft, Google, Palantir, and more than 10,000 customers worldwide. Learn more at www.cdata.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE CData Software