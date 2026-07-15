CData Extends Connect AI to HIPAA-Regulated Healthcare

Connect AI gives healthcare organizations a governed data layer to connect AI applications and agents to protected health information, without moving data or loosening HIPAA controls

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CData Software today announced that CData Connect AI now provides a governed AI data layer built for HIPAA-regulated environments, enabling healthcare providers, payers, life sciences organizations, and healthcare technology companies to securely connect AI applications and agents to protected health information (PHI).

Healthcare organizations are moving AI into clinical, operational, and administrative workflows, and most hit the same wall: getting AI to access and act on sensitive data while holding the security, governance, and compliance that HIPAA requires. Connect AI addresses this by providing a governed access layer that connects AI applications directly to live enterprise systems, without replicating or exposing sensitive data.

"Healthcare AI doesn't fail because of the model. It fails because nobody can get AI close to protected health information without violating HIPAA to do so," said Raviv Levi, Chief Product and Technology Officer at CData. "Connect AI solves that by giving healthcare organizations a governed way to point AI at the data they already have, live, with the access controls and audit trail compliance teams actually need to sign off."

CData Connect AI provides the governance capabilities organizations need to confidently deploy AI applications that interact with PHI, including:

Secure, credentialed access to live healthcare data without replication or unnecessary data movement.





Comprehensive audit logging that tracks every AI query and user interaction.





Identity-aware access controls that enforce existing user permissions.





Support for Business Associate Agreements (BAAs) for eligible customer deployments.





Centralized governance across AI assistants, applications, and autonomous agents.

The platform lets healthcare organizations deploy AI-powered use cases such as clinical decision support, operational assistants, patient service automation, revenue cycle optimization, and healthcare analytics while holding strict governance over sensitive data.

Unlike approaches that require organizations to move healthcare data into separate AI platforms or custom pipelines, Connect AI keeps data in place and provides a controlled layer that lets AI interact with the enterprise systems where the data already resides. CData already delivers this connectivity to regulated, audit-heavy organizations, including life sciences leader GSK, giving healthcare teams a proven foundation for governed AI.

CData Connect AI is available immediately. Organizations interested in deploying HIPAA-compliant AI workloads can learn more about eligibility requirements and Business Associate Agreements at cdata.com.

About CData Software

CData is the data layer for AI, delivering the connectivity, context, and control that make enterprise AI more accurate and actionable. One platform connects live data across hundreds of enterprise systems, adds the semantic context AI needs to respond accurately, and governs every AI-to-data interaction. CData makes enterprise data ready for AI, whether the consumer is an agent, an application, or a person. CData powers AI workloads for Anthropic, Databricks, Microsoft, Google, Palantir, and more than 10,000 customers worldwide. Learn more at www.cdata.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE CData Software