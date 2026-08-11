Cécred Expands Its Award-Winning Restoring Collection, Extending Its Breakthrough Density Innovation to Lashes & Brows

Following the viral success of its Restoring Hair & Edge Drops, Cécred introduces the Restoring Lash & Brow Builder alongside a limited-edition XL format of its best-selling hair density serum

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cécred announces the expansion of its Restoring Collection, with the launch of the Restoring Lash & Brow Builder and a new, limited-edition XL size of its viral Restoring Hair & Edge Drops. Launching exclusively on cecred.com on August 11th, before arriving online and in all ULTA Beauty stores nationwide on September 19th, the expanded collection builds on Cécred's pioneering leadership in science-backed density solutions.

RESTORING COLLECTION

Since its debut in September 2024, Restoring Hair & Edge Drops has become one of the brand's best sellers and category-disrupting innovations, helping reshape the hair growth segment through rigorously tested, science-backed performance and the brand's one-of-a-kind patent-pending and proprietary technology system.

The success of Restoring Hair & Edge Drops highlighted a broader beauty trend: consumers are prioritizing fuller-looking hair beyond the scalp. Following the rise of the "clean girl" and "low-maintenance beauty" aesthetic, demand is growing for solutions that enhance lashes and brows to achieve effortless definition, even without makeup. As people everywhere face sparseness and thinning from overtweezing, wear and tear from makeup application, and aging, they are actively searching for solutions—frequently using temporary fixes, like lash extensions and brow laminations, or accepting the side-effect prone serums to get results.

Now the brand is broadening its density expertise with a dedicated solution for lashes and brows. Restoring Lash & Brow Builder is a density serum tested to deliver 1.4x visibly thicker, denser lashes & brows, with visible results after 45 days.* The powerful formula is gentle on skin, delivering results without redness, irritation, hollowing, or dryness.

"I love seeing the real-life results our products deliver. It has been one of the most incredible experiences in starting Cécred—witnessing the transformations and impact our products have," said Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Founder and Chairwoman of Cécred. "When my team said they wanted to formulate a product for lashes and brows that is as effective as Restoring Hair & Edge Drops, I knew it would be powerful. There was an opportunity to bring that same level of performance to lashes and brows—real results with no compromises—that's how Restoring Lash & Brow Builder originated."

"Whether it's thinning brows over time, lashes that don't look as full as they once did, or overall changes to your hair brought on by stress, age, hormones, or everyday life, these experiences touch everyone," said Tina Knowles, Vice Chairwoman of Cécred. "We wanted to develop a product that meets those changes with care and gives people a solution they can feel good about."

Restoring Lash & Brow Builder is powered by the same proprietary technology, Biopeptide-5, that powers Restoring Hair & Edge Drops, and is expertly optimized for lashes and brows. Combined with Cécred's patent-pending Bioactive Keratin Ferment, it helps to optimize the growth cycle, prevent lash brittleness, and improve anchorage and strength.

The gentle and safe serum, free of prostaglandins and prostaglandin analogues, is boosted with soothing allantoin to support the skin barrier and delivers visible results without redness, irritation, dryness, hollowing, or hyperpigmentation. Complete with a precision brush for targeted application, it layers seamlessly with skincare, makeup, lash extensions, and brow laminations. The fast-absorbing, non-greasy formula is Dermatologist-, Ocular-, and Ophthalmologist-tested and lash tech-approved.

"We saw an interesting phenomenon after we launched Restoring Hair & Edge Drops—resourceful customers were applying it to their lashes and brows to make them thicker and fuller," said Grace Ray, CEO of Cécred. "This innovative behavior pointed us toward an untapped market gap: a highly effective lash and brow density product powered by peptides instead of prostaglandins that delivers results without the typical tradeoffs and side effects. As we pioneer the future of the density category, our goal remains clear—to bring science-backed products and transformative results."

Also launching is the new limited-edition XL size of the viral Restoring Hair & Edge Drops, giving the brand's most loyal consumers double the size of its bestselling serum at a savings, plus a sample of the brand's Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub. Together, Restoring Hair & Edge Drops, its new XL format, and Restoring Lash & Brow Builder establish the Restoring Collection.

With the expansion of the Restoring Collection, Cécred continues to redefine prestige haircare through transformational, science-backed innovation. Building on the success of its Foundation, Protection, Styling, and Restoring Collections, the brand is advancing its vision of delivering comprehensive solutions for every hair type, texture, and stage of the hair journey.

*Based on a 3rd-party consumer study of 30 participants after 6 weeks of use 2x daily

About Cécred

Cécred delivers transformational haircare for all, blending patent-pending technology with ancient wisdom to empower your haircare journey. Rooted in global rituals, Cécred celebrates all hair types and textures, and honors the deep connection to hair we share across generations. With science-backed formulas designed to strengthen hair, promote length retention, and boost shine, Cécred is a leader in healthy hair.

For more information, visit

www.cecred.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Cécred