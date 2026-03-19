Cécred Launches New Styling Collection, Where Healthy Hair Meets High-Performance Styling

Expanding its award-winning haircare line, Cécred introduces the highly anticipated Styling Collection, featuring six transformative stylers and one tool for high-performance styles without compromising hair health.

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, transformational haircare brand Cécred launches its highly anticipated Styling Collection, a suite of six high-performance products engineered to deliver long-lasting styles without sacrificing hair health, plus a new Edge Brush tool. Available for sale exclusively on cecred.com today, ahead of a wider release at Ulta Beauty on April 5th, the Styling Collection establishes a comprehensive line for healthy styling, designed for every stage of your routine. Recently celebrating its two-year anniversary, Cécred continues to reshape the prestige haircare category by blending cutting-edge innovation with generational wisdom. With its beloved Foundation Collection and category-defining Protection Collection cementing its industry presence, the 63-time award winning brand now makes a much anticipated entrance into the styling category with its results-driven and science-backed approach to hair care.

Historically, hair styling has always come with compromise. The choice comes down to products that perform but sacrifice hair health, leaving hair increasingly vulnerable to heat damage, protein degradation, and curl pattern loss, along with exposure to environmental stressors, like humidity and pollution, which can further sabotage style longevity. Cécred addresses this gap head-on.

"Throughout my career, I've asked my hair to do the impossible, from snatched ponytails to big-body blowouts in the extremes–heat, rain, humidity, but it always came with a tradeoff. I could never find products that let me have healthy hair, and hair that does the most," said Cécred founder Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. "We built this collection to give you what you need for any look. We made sure every single product delivers 450°F heat and humidity protection. You should never have to choose between a 'look' and the health of your hair."

The collection is powered by StemShield Complex, made of shape-memory polymers, plant stem cell lipids, and black honey fermentation, which protects from 450°F heat, humidity, pollution, and styling-related damage. This next-gen defense tech shields and protects hair so you can do the most with your blowouts, straight styles, braid-outs, slick backs and more—without doing the damage.

"As a salon owner and hairstylist it's important to not just focus on delivering the final look; it's also how you get there," said Ms. Tina Knowles, Cécred's Vice Chairwoman. "Without healthy hair the style doesn't look good–split ends, breakage, dull, dry hair-all of that can ruin a good style, especially when you add over manipulation and excess heat to the mix. We spent years developing this collection to address this unmet need. We made sure each formula respected the integrity of the hair with the right balance of care yet lightweight and layerable enough for every day, and resilient enough to withstand the most extreme conditions."

"This launch represents a significant, strategic expansion for Cécred," said Grace Ray, CEO of Cécred. "Styling is one of the largest and most performance-driven segments in haircare, yet it has historically asked consumers to choose between results and healthy hair. We're delivering a collection validated through rigorous performance testing with stylists, scientists, and consumers, paired with new platform technology that supports your hair's health. As we continue to grow, this collection allows us to meet consumers at an important stage of their routine"

Created for all hair types, the comprehensive line includes products to prep, volumize, silken and hold, ranging in price from $18 to $38:

Thermal Shield Mist ($30) - Take the heat—all 450°F. This advanced lightweight heat protectant spray shields and insulates hair from 450°F/232°C heat styling, humidity, pollution, and frizz, leaving hair soft and shiny.

- Take the heat—all 450°F. This advanced lightweight heat protectant spray shields and insulates hair from 450°F/232°C heat styling, humidity, pollution, and frizz, leaving hair soft and shiny. Heat Activated Silk Glaze ($34) - Less heat. Faster sleek. Achieve glass-like, straight styles fast—with less passes of heat. This first-of-its-kind silkening styler activates with heat and tension, locking out humidity and delivering a long-lasting, glassy finish without the heavy feeling. The formula easily washes out, so hair can bounce back to its natural texture, giving you maximum style flexibility. With 450°F/232°C heat & humidity protection

- Less heat. Faster sleek. Achieve glass-like, straight styles fast—with less passes of heat. This first-of-its-kind silkening styler activates with heat and tension, locking out humidity and delivering a long-lasting, glassy finish without the heavy feeling. The formula easily washes out, so hair can bounce back to its natural texture, giving you maximum style flexibility. With 450°F/232°C heat & humidity protection Volumizing Mousse ($32) - Get bodied. This high-impact, lightweight mousse delivers bouncy, big-body volume with 24 hours of wear, and 95% more voluminous hair after blow-drying.** With 450°F/232°C heat & humidity protection.

- Get bodied. This high-impact, lightweight mousse delivers bouncy, big-body volume with 24 hours of wear, and 95% more voluminous hair after blow-drying.** With 450°F/232°C heat & humidity protection. Flexible Hold Hairspray ($38) - Flex the hold. Lightweight and buildable, this fine mist spray creates a flexible veil of hold with 48-hour frizz-control*. It delivers optimal workability and layerability without stiffness or flaking, while maintaining the hair's natural movement and bounce. With 450°F/232°C heat & humidity protection.

- Flex the hold. Lightweight and buildable, this fine mist spray creates a flexible veil of hold with 48-hour frizz-control*. It delivers optimal workability and layerability without stiffness or flaking, while maintaining the hair's natural movement and bounce. With 450°F/232°C heat & humidity protection. Wrap & Set Foam ($28 ) - One foam, endless looks. This concentrated setting foam molds and defines your styles with 72-hour frizz control*, delivering shine, lasting body, and hold. Perfect for roller sets, heatless curls, braid-outs, pixies, wraps, it can be used with or without heat. With 450°F/232°C heat & humidity protection.

) - One foam, endless looks. This concentrated setting foam molds and defines your styles with 72-hour frizz control*, delivering shine, lasting body, and hold. Perfect for roller sets, heatless curls, braid-outs, pixies, wraps, it can be used with or without heat. With 450°F/232°C heat & humidity protection. Strong Hold Gel ($32) - Hold up—for 24 hours. A firm yet flexible, non-flaking gel with 24-hour hold and frizz control*, made for optimal hair health. This easy-to-use gel delivers a balanced moisture-to-hold ratio while staying workable, creating any look. With 450°F/232°C heat & humidity protection.

- Hold up—for 24 hours. A firm yet flexible, non-flaking gel with 24-hour hold and frizz control*, made for optimal hair health. This easy-to-use gel delivers a balanced moisture-to-hold ratio while staying workable, creating any look. With 450°F/232°C heat & humidity protection. Edge Brush ($18) - Your edge brush, upgraded. This dual-sided Edge Brush features tightly-packed nylon bristles, a fine-tooth comb, and a pointed tip to shape edges, smooth swoops and swirls, and tame flyaways and frizz. The ergonomic handle allows for comfortable, everyday styling and a metal ring to hang for easy storage.

*Via Humidity Chamber tress testing in a 3rd-party lab

**Via volume tress testing in a 3rd-party lab

Paired with the launch, Cécred is releasing a curated Styling Menu – featuring signature looks the Cécred Signature Blowout, Silk Glaze, High Roller Set, Sleeked Out, Locked & Molded, and Soft Launch – to guide consumers through the collection's versatility and endless styling possibilities.

Whether you're looking to revitalize your wash routine with Foundation, safeguard your protective styles or extensions with Protection, or create your best looks that withstand the elements with Styling, Cécred is continuing its commitment to transformational haircare for all.

About Cécred

Cécred delivers transformational haircare for all, blending patent-pending technology with generational wisdom to empower your haircare journey. Rooted in global rituals, Cécred celebrates all hair types and textures, and honors the deep connection to hair we share. With science-backed formulas designed to strengthen hair, promote length retention, and boost shine, Cécred is a leader in healthy hair.

For more information, visit

www.cecred.com.

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