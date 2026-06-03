Celebrate Iced Tea Month With Adagio's Unique Full-Leaf Cold-Brew Teas

New Green Rooibos Lemonito Leads a Lineup of Vibrant, Easy-to-Brew Blends

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For National Iced Tea Month, Adagio Teas introduces the new Green Rooibos Lemonito Iced Tea and showcases a creative collection of loose leaf blends, bringing the authentic taste of summer to every pitcher. A leader in premium loose leaf tea for over 25 years, Adagio uses farm-sourced ingredients that deliver a superior sip without artificial additives often found in bottled or grocery store tea bag varieties.

New Adagio Green Rooibos Lemonito Iced Tea Adagio Purple Papayaberry Iced Tea

Adagio makes cold brewing easy, offering pre-measured quart-sized pouches of fresh, whole leaves, and is accessibly priced starting at just $7 for six one-quart pouches. Just steep one pouch in a pitcher of cold water, refrigerate overnight, and wake up to the refreshing difference loose leaf tea can make.

In celebration of National Iced Tea Month, customers will receive a FREE iced tea tumbler on orders over $59 while supplies last, and, through June 7, a complimentary two-pack sample of the new Green Rooibos Lemonito on any order over $29.

Sip into summer with Adagio's vibrant collection of eye-catching blue and purple infusions, herbal, black, and green iced teas.

NEW Green Rooibos Lemonito Iced Tea (6 quarts $8 / 25 quarts $24): Light, lively, and balanced, this green rooibos tea blends fresh spearmint and bright citrus for a refreshing sip. Caffeine-free.

Guava Crème Green Iced Tea (6 quarts $8 / 25 quarts $24): An ode to Cuban pastries, this tropical treat brings complex notes of strawberry, passionfruit, and pineapple balanced by a smooth green tea finish. Moderate caffeine.

Blue Mango Iced Tea (6 quarts $8 / 25 quarts $24): Be dazzled by the hue of this tropical blend with lemongrass, mango, and butterfly pea flower, giving it its vivid blue color. Caffeine-free.

Purple Papayaberry Iced Tea (6 quarts $8 / 25 quarts $24): This striking amethyst herbal infusion is bursting with fruitiness. Watch the magic with a squeeze of lemon as the color enhances. Caffeine-free.

Ceylon Sonata Iced Tea (6 quarts $7 / 25 quarts $19): This classic black tea is bright, medium-bodied, and delightfully tangy with citrusy aroma and sweet, juicy notes. High caffeine.

"For National Iced Tea Month, we're sharing just how easy it is to make better iced tea and invite everyone to taste the difference with our imaginative loose leaf blends, perfect for summer sharing," says Michael Cramer, CEO of Adagio Teas.

Explore Adagio Teas available for purchase directly on their website at www.adagio.com.

About Adagio

Adagio Teas is a leader in premium loose-leaf tea, known for direct farm-sourced ingredients, imaginative blends, and innovations that elevate the way to brew, share, and enjoy the tea experience. Founded in 1999, the brand blends tradition with a modern approach, making tea more accessible and fun with a vibrant online community, flexible samplers, and a commitment to freshness and quality.

Media Contact:

Erika Vives

9178597269

[email protected]

SOURCE Adagio Teas