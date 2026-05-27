The Ultimate 2026 Father's Day Foodie Gift Guide: Bold Brews & Big Flavor from Adagio Teas, Lardera Coffee & Selefina Spices

Whether He's a Tea Lover, Coffee Aficionado, or Home Cook, There's a Gift for Every Dad

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adagio Teas, Lardera Coffee Roasters, and Selefina Spices unveil their 2026 Father's Day Foodie Gift Guide, offering a curated lineup to satisfy dads' flavor fix. Think farm-fresh, loose-leaf teas to single-origin coffees and small-batch spices from around the world. With BBQ rubs starting at $11, tea samplers for $29, and a luxe coffee grinder for $299, there's a gift for every budget, too.

Adagio Umph Tea Sampler Lardera Ethiopian Coffee Sampler

Easily shop all three brands on one integrated platform, then check out in a single transaction. Just visit www.adagio.com, www.lardera.com, or www.selefina.com to purchase online.

"From teas and coffee to elevate his daily cup to spices to upgrade his home cooking, there's a gift for every kind of dad this Father's Day," says Michael Cramer, CEO of Adagio Teas, Lardera Coffee, and Selefina Spices.

The 2026 Father's Day Foodie Gift Guide:

ADAGIO TEAS

The Novice Sipper: Gift the Umph Tea Sampler ($29), a trio of loose-leaf blends for dads' many moods. Sugar Daddy delivers energizing ginseng green tea, Man Cave blends earthy honeybush, oolong, and pu'erh, while Lounge Chair Lapsang combines black tea, smoky tobacco, and caramel.

Gift the Umph Tea Sampler ($29), a trio of loose-leaf blends for dads' many moods. delivers energizing ginseng green tea, blends earthy honeybush, oolong, and pu'erh, while combines black tea, smoky tobacco, and caramel. The Health Nut: Fitness-focused dads will love the Health Nut Tea Sampler ($24), with four blends to boost energy and immunity, including White Blueberry, Matcha, Lemongrass Ginger, and Tea-Tox with dandelion root and milk thistle.

LARDERA COFFEE

The Regular Drip Drinker : Gift a superior sip with the single-origin whole bean Ethiopian Sampler ($19). Include the elite Wilfa Grinder ($299) so he can experience the difference freshly ground beans can make.

: Gift a superior sip with the single-origin whole bean Ethiopian Sampler ($19). Include the elite Wilfa Grinder ($299) so he can experience the difference freshly ground beans can make. The Pour-Over Purist: Gear him up with the Pour Over Coffeemaker ($24) and include a Smart Electric Kettle ($119), to perfect his slow extraction method for a smooth, precise cup every time.

SELEFINA SPICES

BBQ Grill Master : These BBQ rubs are perfect for whether he's smoking, roasting, or searing. Share the Sweet + Sassy Smokehouse Rub ($11) with layers of maple, molasses, guajillo chile, and oregano or the Five Pepper Cacao Rub ($11) for mouthwatering barbecue ribs and steak tacos.

: These BBQ rubs are perfect for whether he's smoking, roasting, or searing. Share the Sweet + Sassy Smokehouse Rub ($11) with layers of maple, molasses, guajillo chile, and oregano or the Five Pepper Cacao Rub ($11) for mouthwatering barbecue ribs and steak tacos. Experimental Home Cook: Gift high-quality pantry essentials like Greek oregano, cumin, garlic powder, or tangy sumac, among others, with the Pinch Jar Spice Rack Set ($49), including a choice of 12 spices and a FREE wooden display rack.

Adagio Teas, Lardera Coffee, and Selefina Spices are available for purchase only online at www.adagio.com, www.lardera.com, or www.selefina.com.

About Adagio

Adagio Teas is a leader in premium loose-leaf tea, known for direct farm-sourced ingredients, imaginative blends, and innovations, elevating how to brew, share, and enjoy the tea experience. Founded in 1999, the brand blends tradition with a modern approach, making tea more accessible and fun with a vibrant online community, flexible samplers, and a commitment to freshness and quality.

About Lardera Coffee Roasters

Lardera makes discovering great coffee exciting and simple, with approachable small-batch precision. Specialty-grade beans are sourced from trusted global growers and roasted to highlight each origin's character, from bright Ethiopian light roasts to bold Costa Rican varieties. Find a curated selection, brewing guides, and a focus on freshness and flavor, to create your perfect cup.

About Selefina Spices

A modern spice brand bringing freshness, transparency, and discovery back to the spice rack. Small batch premium herbs and spices are carefully sourced and packaged, offering everyday essentials to rare, single-origin finds. With a focus on clean labeling, Selefina delivers exceptional ingredients designed to inspire everyday cooks, bakers, and aspirational culinary creatives.

Media Contact:

Erika Vives

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917-859-7269

SOURCE Adagio Teas