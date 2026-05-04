Celebrate Mother's Day with Custom Laser Engraved Gifts Using Monport Laser Technology

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother's Day 2026 is driving a strong rise in personalized gift creation, as more consumers and small businesses turn to laser engraving to produce meaningful, custom-made presents. From engraved jewelry and wooden keepsakes to acrylic photo displays, personalization is becoming the preferred way to celebrate the occasion.

Monport Laser is joining this seasonal trend with a limited Mother's Day promotion running from April 29 to May 11, 2026, offering discounted machines and free creative bundles to support gift-making and small business production.

Laser Engraving and the Rise of Personalized Gifts

A laser machine has become a key tool for creating custom Mother's Day gifts. Users are turning to technologies like the fiber laser engraver, CO2 laser engraver, and desktop CO2 laser to design unique products at home or in small workshops.

The fiber laser engraver is widely used for metal engraving such as jewelry and keepsakes. The CO2 laser engraver is popular for wood, acrylic, and leather projects. For beginners and home users, the desktop CO2 laser offers an easy entry point into personalized crafting.

More advanced creators are also using the MOPA fiber laser engraver, which allows color marking and detailed engraving for higher-end custom gifts.

Featured Laser Machines and Mother's Day Offers

During the promotional period, customers purchasing selected laser machines will receive exclusive bonuses designed to support creative gift production.

Free 6W Handheld Diode Laser Engraver Offer

Every purchase of the following machines includes a free 6W handheld diode laser engraver:

GT 200W fiber laser engraver

GT 100W fiber laser engraver

GA 100W MOPA fiber laser engraver

Effi13S industrial CO2 laser cutter

Effi16S industrial CO2 laser cutter

These systems cover a wide range of applications, from metal engraving with a fiber laser engraver to high-volume production using a CO2 laser engraver.

Buy a Laser Machine, Get Free Gifts

Monport Laser is also offering additional free bundles depending on laser machine series:

GM Pro systems: Free protective goggles

Free protective goggles GA Series (fiber laser engraver / MOPA fiber laser engraver): Free protective goggles

Free protective goggles GT Series fiber laser engraver: Free M85 field lens upgrade

Free M85 field lens upgrade Reno Series & Mega S systems (laser machine lineup): Spray kits + wood material bundle

Spray kits + wood material bundle CO2 Series ( CO2 laser engraver systems): Spray kits + acrylic sheet bundle

Spray kits + acrylic sheet bundle Effi Series industrial CO2 laser cutter systems: Spray kits + acrylic sheet bundle

Spray kits + acrylic sheet bundle Conveyor Belt systems: $200 OFF discount

These bundles are designed to help users start producing Mother's Day gifts immediately, whether working with a desktop CO2 laser, industrial CO2 laser engraver, or advanced fiber laser engraver system.

In addition, all customers who purchase any laser machine during the promotion will also receive a free Mother's Day-themed engraved SVG file, helping users quickly create personalized designs

See full details of the Mother's Day 2026 promotion on Monport Laser's official website.

Supporting Small Businesses and Creators

More entrepreneurs are using laser machine systems to build small businesses around personalized gifting. The desktop CO2 laser and entry-level CO2 laser engraver models are especially popular among home-based creators, while advanced users rely on the fiber laser engraver and MOPA fiber laser engraver for commercial production.

This Mother's Day campaign is designed to help both beginners and professionals create meaningful products quickly and efficiently.

Turning Creativity Into Meaningful Gifts

From engraved photo frames to custom jewelry and decorative plaques, laser engraving allows users to turn ideas into emotional, one-of-a-kind gifts.

With the combination of discounted laser machines, free accessories, and bundled materials, Monport Laser aims to make it easier for creators to deliver personalized Mother's Day products using a fiber laser engraver, CO2 laser engraver, or desktop CO2 laser.

About Monport Laser

Monport Laser provides advanced laser engraving and cutting systems designed to support precision manufacturing, customization, and creative applications across industries.

Closing

The 2026 Mother's Day promotion highlights the growing importance of personalization in gifting. With free machine bundles, discounts, and accessible laser tools, Monport Laser continues to support creators in turning everyday materials into meaningful, customized gifts.

The promotion runs until May 11, 2026.

Media Contact:

Monport Laser

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.monportlaser.com

SOURCE Monport Laser